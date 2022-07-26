LAKE JACKSON
Not only did The Wilderness Golf Course win this year’s Brazos Cup in come-from-behind fashion in May, course officials found the original trophy for the annual tournament.
When I paid a visit to The Wilderness a couple of weeks ago to talk to new general manager Matt Cohen for my feature story, The Wilderness Captain and Golf Assistant Professional Dave Paukner pointed out they have the original Brazos Cup trophy.
The trophy — which has been modified since the Freeport Municipal Golf Course last won in 2018 — is made of two square blocks of wood with gold tags on it featuring the winner of that year’s Brazos Cup. Above the top block of wood are four gold-colored golfers surrounding a smaller block that reads Brazos Cup. A cup sits atop the trophy that Paukner joked the winner drinks out of after a match.
The trophy had gone missing for two years, beginning in 2020, Paukner said.
The Brazos Cup is part of a golfing series between The Wilderness Golf Course against the Freeport Municipal Golf Course, much like England versus the United States in the Ryder Cup. It dates to 1995, when players from the now-defunct Riverside County Club took on those from Freeport. The Wilderness joined the fray in 2005 after Riverside withdrew.
The trophy was found at a shop that usually updates the trophy every year but was on the verge of closing its doors. Paukner’s girlfriend, Wanda Hamby, contacted the owner of the business and eventually retrieved the trophy. Paukner was not sure the name of the business.
It’s a great find for both courses and preserves the history of the annual matchup. It also helps us update our records.
The Brazos Cup started in 1995 — our records show 1996 — and was won by Riverside. Riverside won the first five years before Freeport was victorious for the first time in the series in 2000.
Freeport opened the new century by retaining the cup for the next five years, from 2000-05, before The Wilderness etched its name on the trophy for the first time in the series.
However, Freeport won four of the next five years — The Wilderness’ win was sandwiched in between in 2011. The Facts’ records had a winner dating back to just 2011.
The Lake Jackson course has won five of the last six meetings, and COVID has its name etched for 2020.
The courses used a cup trophy in its place the last two years, which Paukner said could be used for something else, including The Wilderness’ Interclub competition. No decision has been made yet.
With The Wilderness winning the latest Brazos Cup meeting, the original trophy sits proudly on a shelf in the middle of the clubhouse for all patrons to see.
Maybe Freeport can do the same next year.
