Brazoswood has a chance to do something for the first time since 2015, while Brazosport can be a part of an exclusive club among Class 4A schools with a win today.
The Bucs will hit the road and the Ships will host in each team’s final pre-district game of the 2022 season.
BRAZOSWOOD (3-0) AT HOUSTON WESTBURY (1-2)
Today, the Bucs will play against a second 2021 playoff team in Houston Westbury. The Huskies — bidistrict finalists last season in District 18-6A play — return 29 players, 15 starters from a year ago.
The team’s playoff berth was its first since 2012. The Huskies defeated Houston Madison, 9-6, in their season opener.
Brazoswood is looking to enter district play with an unblemished record.
Brazoswood hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012 as well, and it is on the right track. The Bucs are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016 and will look to go 4-0 since 2015 — that team finished 4-6 overall and missed the postseason.
The Bucs have been led by playmakers on both sides of the ball.
The team is the fourth-highest scoring team in the state at 60.6 points per game and has racked up 1,439 yards of offense. On third down, the Bucs have a conversion clip of 67.7 percent (21-of-31). The Bucs’ defense has forced nine turnovers through three games, including four each in the last two.
Today’s game will be broadcasted at brazosportisd.net at 6:45 p.m.
SILSBEE (3-0) AT BRAZOSPORT (2-1)
After a slow start offensively in Week 1, the Exporters are clicking on all cylinders.
Brazosport scored on its first two drives of the first and third quarters in the team’s 34-12 Week 3 victory against Vidor. Running back Xavier Butler accounted for four of the team’s five scores. In his two games this season, Butler has rushed 33 times for 330 yards, 10 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.
Ironically, the Exporters have scored 33 and 34 points, respectively, in their last two games with Butler in the backfield. The senior back and his teammates will be tested this week in their first matchup ever against Silsbee.
Silsbee comes in allowing 37 points this season.
Garry White leads the Tigers. The junior has a team-high 34 tackles, including eight tackles for a loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery. Ryan Drake (21 tackles) and Tadavion Garrett (20 tackles) are the next leading tackles on the team.
Silsbee’s defense makes plays, too.
The Tigers have three interceptions, recovered three fumbles, 15 tackles for a loss and blocked a punt.
It will be a good test for the Exporters before beginning district play next.
A win today would also mark the 500th victory in the program’s history and the Ships will be the 56th school among current Class 4A programs to reach the milestone.
Brazosport enters with an all-time record of 499-462-33.
