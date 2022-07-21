The American Thunder STX 10U softball team took care of business in Branson, Missouri by winning the 2022 10U Fastpitch American Softball Association National World Series.
The Thunder needed things to go right during the tournament, which ran from July 11 to 17, and it seemed like nothing went wrong for them as the team outscored their opponents, 55-5, en route to a 6-0 mark.
Playing against Premier Softball in the championship contest, the Thunder only needed two innings in a 12-0 run-rule victory.
“In the championship game, the girls were just determined,” American Thunder STX co-manager Tino Salinas said. “Our bats were hot, and Grace Atkins pitched a no-hitter for the win.”
Supplying the power at the plate against Premier were Itzel Uranga and Jayda Salinas.
“Jayda went 2-of-3 against them, and Grace was just untouchable for the entire stay there,” Salinas said.
American Thunder also had victories against Southern Attitude (11-1); Louisiana Voodoo Broussard (5-3); Mayhem 2K11 (4-1); Diamond Legacy Jackson 10U (8-0); and Chalmette Reign 10U (3-0).
“Our closest game was that two-run win against Louisiana, and that was a situation where one of our young pitchers got in her head because she wasn’t getting the calls, so she ended up walking in their three runs,” Salinas. “But even that one was a solid win as we got off to a good start, and we never trailed in that game.”
Another high-level pitching performance was by Katelyn Raschke, who led the American Thunder into the championship contest with a no-hitter.
“We also had some standout moments like Izel Uranga clearing the fence with a 220-foot blast to right-center field in our first pool game on the second pitch,” Salinas said.
Winning the title was quite the accomplishment for a Lake Jackson squad that has been together since January.
“You know it took us about a minute to come together, especially with 10Us, because we had to work on each player and see where they needed help,” Salinas said. “Even for this age group, much of that will depend on what team and player shows up during games.
“But this American Thunder STX team that showed up at this national championship tournament was the same one that showed up at the FASA Winner World Series in Spring in January, which gave us a berth to this national one.
“That was also a heck of a performance by these girls.”
On the team were Evangeline Woodard, Kamryn Solis, Emily Powers, Jamison Haviland, Yazlynn Cantu, Addison Martinez, Uranga, Grace Atkins, Raschke and Salinas. Assistant coaches were Luis Martinez and Josh Powers and co-managers were Jared Atkins and Salinas.
The girls celebrated their national title with a World Series FASA championship ring and a big silver trophy. They finished their 10U season at 50-22-2.
“We are trying to keep them together, but we are holding tryouts, and we will be moving up to 12U,” Salinas said.
The tournament also had a Skills event as Atkins won the pitching competition with a 53 mph pitch, and Jayda Salinas smashed four home runs in the Home Run Derby.
American Thunder STX will start their 12U campaign in September.
