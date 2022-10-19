FREEPORT
This is not how Columbia coach Alyssa Laker expected her first season at her alma mater to go.
It ended up being better.
One of, if not the biggest, goal of the Lady ’Necks entering the season was to win the first district title in program history, and Brazosport made sure not to make it easy.
The turning point was the third set, which saw Columbia trail 10-1 before turning in a furious rally to go up 2-1. The rally eventually led to an outright title in Tuesday’s 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 showdown inside the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium at Brazosport High School.
“I never pictured this,” Laker said. “When I started my career, I thought I wanted to be in big 6A ball and stay there, but to come back and bring in so much history and make so much history in one season, it is something I could have never dreamed of.
“Going into the season, I knew I had a competitive team, and I wanted to give them an edge based on my 6A experience and the fact that we have done all of this in such a short amount of time, it is indescribable.”
Columbia (11-0, 25-11) won the title outright with a three-game lead on Brazosport with one district game left. The Lady Ships (8-2, 9-7) stay as the No. 2 seed.
With the match tied at 1, the Lady Exporters jumped out to an 8-0 score in Game 3.
Lily Castro served four consecutive aces, and Deja El-Amin recorded a tip and a block as Columbia struggled to return Castro’s serves.
“We work on serving. They have to get 10 in a row every practice on top of more serving. They started well, but there is no reason we should have lost that game,” Brazosport coach Arion Short said. “We got a little too comfortable and missed our assignments.”
Castro's success forced Laker to make an alignment change to gain the serve back and press the reset button.
“It took many different approaches — screaming, coaching … it was a lot, and I didn’t know what it was going to take. We were scrambling,” she said. “We eventually had to reconstruct the defense and do things that are normally unheard of to just get through it. And it worked, but it is not what I like to do, and it’s not what we teach them.”
Regardless, the Lady ’Necks found a way.
With Kate Kondra on the line, Columbia went to attack mode with a block by Katie Arnold and two aces by Kondra. A kill was a part of Columbia’s 4-0 run to close the gap to 10-6. The Lady ’Necks trailed by one, 16-15, following a Payton Damborksy pass that led to an Arnold kill.
The result was Short burning a timeout.
The Lady Exporters extended their lead to three, 18-15, following Lizet Jimenez’s tip, but once Columbia gets going, it’s hard to stop.
Since trailing 10-1 to open the set, Columbia outscored Brazosport 24-13 overall and 6-1 in the final seven points.
Damborsky gained serve after Brooklyn Wood’s kill, trailing 22-19. The senior served two straight points, forcing Brazosport to call its second timeout.
An error tied the set at 22. Hayley Broussard’s tip gave the Lady ’Necks the lead, and a net violation sent it to set point. The Lady ’Necks’ front line did the rest to win the set to take a 2-1 match lead.
In Game 4, Columbia trailed 19-18 when Wood knotted the set with a kill to give the serve to Cameron Creswell, who gave the Lady ’Necks enough breathing room.
Back-to-back errors put the Lady ’Necks up 21-19. Brazosport closed within one, but the Lady Exporters could not handle Damborsky’s tip at the net, giving Columbia the serve up 22-20.
Damborsky fed Kondra on back-to-back plays for a pair of kills and a combo block with Broussard and Arnold ended the night for the Lady ’Necks with a district championship.
“When I run out of things to say, I dig deep and I dig into their hearts,” Laker said, referring to the third set. “We knew at the very beginning of the season when we huddled around the center of our gym and promised ourselves that we were going to win district. That is where I had to take it. I had to hit them where I knew it would hit the hardest.
“It all comes back to how we incorporated the saying, ‘Lady ’Neck fight never dies,’ and I think that right there. Thank God we dubbed that term because, without it, I don’t know what else I could have done.”
With Damborsky serving in Game 1 as the Lady ’Necks trailed 6-4, the senior delivered eight straight points to push Columbia to a 12-6 lead. The team won Game 1, 25-17.
One of Damborsky’s passes fed Wood for a kill during the run. Wood recorded three kills and two blocks during the first two sets and had many opportunities to hit throughout the night.
“Which is impressive because she is hurt right now,” Laker said. "She has come a long way this season, especially defensively. One thing that she’s recognized is how she has to get off the net and become an option for hitting, and she has done that.
“She did have a very good night, and I was proud of how often she swung, how aggressive she stayed and how hard she fought, given that her back was bothering her all day.”
She could have recorded more kills if it wasn’t for Brazosport’s backcourt, which sometimes helped neutralize Columbia’s offense.
“Emily (Dohle), when she is on, she is on and she covers a lot,” Short said. “Lizet does a good job back there, but we need everybody on board when they get back there.”
Jimenez’s serving in Game 2 brought Brazosport to a 17-12 lead, and the Lady Exporters did not relinquish it to even the match.
El-Amin and freshman Amaya Waddy provided the power and blocking for the Lady Exporters during the second and third sets.
“Amaya has been big for us,” Short said. “We had to pull her in last week. She came in, got to work and started feeling out the system. She just shows up.
“Deja, we have been working on her all year, and we know that when we give her the ball, she’s going to make something happen. We have to be more consistent, but overall, we’re impressed with their performance.”
Despite the loss, the Lady Exporters, a 3-9 team in district last season, have come a long way with a mixture of youth and senior leadership.
“We talked about having energy, leadership and never staying down. It’s OK to be down for a little bit, but don’t stay there,” Short said. “By doing that and making one good play or calling a timeout and laughing a little bit, we can go back out there and stay focused.
“That’s what it takes for them to get going, and we have had great success because we’ve been playing together as a team.”
As for Laker, Tuesday night meant everything for the 2006 Columbia graduate.
“It’s even more special because I think the girls know how much it means to me,” Laker said. “I’m not just a coach collecting a check, I’m not just a coach who wants to win, I am so much for our school, our community, our pride, these kids and I think that’s what makes it so special.
“And I think that’s why they compete, that’s why they respond so well to me — whether I’m crazy mad or pumped up — they know I am their biggest fan.”
