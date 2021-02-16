All powerlifting season, Columbia and Sweeny have alternated lifting meets every Thursday, with girls one week and the boys the other.
This past Thursday, the girls lifted the final meet of the regular season and will now prepare for the region meet.
Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson is having a breakout season with participation from Lady ’Necks.
“This year I have the most girls that I’ve ever had come out, which has been fun,” Johnson said. “I don’t recruit lifters, I let the girls reach out on their own to other girls to see if they want to at least try it. A majority of these girls are just excited to lift and as time goes on they get stronger and they enjoy the competitiveness of the meets.”
Lifting at home last Thursday, the Lady ’Necks won five of the eight classes where 14 total girls participated in the meet.
Placing first for Columbia were Madison Rudkin in the 114 class as she lifted a 195-pound squat, 105 bench press and a 215 deadlift for a 515 total. Also getting a first place were Karmen Hanzik, 123s, 210 squat, 125 bench, 225 deadlift, 560 total; Natalie Sharpe, 132s, 210 squat, 120 bench, 215 deadlift, 545 total; Jiselle Velez, 148s, 255 squat, 115 bench, 235 deadlift, 605 total and Hayley Jones, 165s, 245 squat, 135 bench, 255 deadlift, 635 total.
“Madison went to regions last year but bombed out in squat at the regional,” Johnson said. “She’s made some improvements by staying mentally focused. Karmen is a freshman and is sitting pretty good in the region with Natalie getting to lift for the first time in powerlifting this past Thursday and did pretty good. She surprised me with a lot of her lifts.”
Placing second in their divisions for the Lady ’Necks were Natalie Smith, 123s, 95 squat, 85 bench, 155 deadlift, 335 total; Taryn Fojtik, 148s, 225 squat, 115 bench, 225 deadlift, 565 total and Katelynn Dirzanowski, 181s, 300 squat, 155 bench, 270 deadlift, 725 total.
“In the 165s we have Hayley (Jones) might have a shot at the region and I think she is 15th in the region and the top 12 advance to region,” Johnson said. “Mckenzie Anderson is in the 181s and is top three in the region and her squat has improved a lot along with her bench and deadlift. This year she’s come a long way.”
Getting third place was Madeline De La Huerta, 148s, 185 squat, 135 bench, 215 deadlift, 535 total.
“In the 248 category, Jiselle, Taryn and Madeline have all been pretty consistent in that weight division,” Johnson said. “Outside of Jiselle, the other two this is their first year of lifting.”
One who didn’t lift last week but is on the team is the lone qualifier to state last season, Michelle McBroom in the 105 class.
“She is doing pretty good right now and she is top three in the region,” Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson said. “Michelle has come up in all three lifts but specifically in her squat and bench where her numbers have risen.”
Sweeny also has some good lifters including their first placers last week, Ariana Williams, 181s, 315 squat, 155 bench, 335 deadlift, 805 total; Hailey Santimauro, 198s, 385 squat, 240 bench, 285 deadlift, 910 total and Asiana Stewart, 259s, 350 squat, 235 bench, 295 deadlift, 880 total.
“We had two girls, Hailey and Asiana that finally were able to participate in a meet because some have been quarantined on day of meets and some the week of,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Bubba Ryan said. “So we do have quite a few that could qualify for region so long as we stay away from this COVID. It’s just been a weird year and kind of frustrating.”
Santimauro, a senior, and Stewart, a junior, both qualified to the state meet last season.
“With having to be held out so long they came in and were ready to compete and did so very hard,” Ryan said. “I was excited for their form and it just looked like they didn’t miss a beat from last year. Asiana had a (personal record) in everyone of their lifts, which just shows a lot of dedication along with the hard work she’s put in.
“Ariana missed state last year on the last lift of region as a girl came in and beat her by five pounds. That kept her from going and now she is sitting fourth in the region and we are pulling for her a lot. She is lifting well and has a chance to go to state.”
Kamryn Brown was the lone second placer in the 165 division as she lifted a 240 squat, 150 bench, 240 deadlift for a 630 total.
Brown is also on the Lady Dog soccer team and had a rough start to the meet.
“Yeah, on her first lift the weight kind of slipped off her back but she came back and showed a lot of mental toughness and finished the meet in a great way,” Ryan said. “For some it would be hard to over come but she came back and knocked it out. This was also her very first powerlifting meet so that was cool to see.”
The only third place finisher was Olivia Mihalovich, 165s, 230 squat, 130 bench, 235 deadlift, 595 total.
“This is her first year to lift and she is also juggling multiple sports by playing tennis as well,” Ryan said. “She’s continued to get stronger every day she’s been in there.”
One who didn’t compete for the Lady Dogs last week was Kassidy Tucker in the 148 class.
“She got quarantined the day of this past meet and last year I think she barely missed regionals but is seeded fifth in the region right now,” Ryan said. “I also have three girls on the border of qualifying in Kennedy Tucker, Jasmine Boozy and Kalyn Wiggington and all three are just freshmen.”
As of now there is no schedule for the region meet but tentatively it is scheduled to be held at Bay City High School.
