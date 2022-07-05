The Sweeny baseball team earned representation on all-state teams announced last week.
One of the lists included the Elite All Star All State Team from the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, and it included Sweeny shortstop Collin Coker.
“Honestly, it really means everything to me, from getting all-district, which was a good goal, but my main goal was to get on the-all state team,” Coker said. “To me it’s almost like a relief because all of the hard work has paid off, and of course, all I had to do was just sit back and watch it happen for me.”
Coker displayed that talent during the THSBCA All Star game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“That was a cool experience, because I would look up and see how big the stadium was along with imagining how it would look with a packed house,” Coker said. “It was just cool to go through that, but this was also a game where I had to have my A game all the way through. For me in this one, there was no slacking off, and in this game, I played 120 percent the whole game.”
Considering himself a team guy first, Coker had a strong senior year with the Bulldogs. He recorded a .420 batting average in 30 games, with 81 at-bats, 34 hits, 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs, 11 strikeouts, 23 walks, a .630 slugging percentage, a .560 on-base percentage.
“One of the first things you notice is his stature — 6-2, 200 pounds — and that is the prototypical what they are looking for in a college baseball player and the physical abilities that scouts are looking for,” Sweeny Bulldog head coach James Howell said. “Now the difference with him is his work ethic, because he has put those skills together as a player. He is a great competitor who works well behind the scenes and does the things that he needs to get the most out of his physical ability.
“As a coach, I just wanted to make sure that he got the most out of what their God-given ability is. And he certainly did that by doing things the right way. Plus, he still has to go a ways with his body still growing, and no doubt, the way he is going, he will be something special.”
Off to Texas State for his next chapter, Coker will remember where he grew up and with whom, he said.
“It’s been fun growing up with the same teammates because everyone that was around me played baseball, so we always had good chemistry,” Coker said. “We always had a good time playing the game; nobody quit, everyone stuck it out through high school. We all grinned together and anything to do with baseball we all did it together. For me growing up was fun because of the guys that I was surrounded by.”
Some of his teammates also made the THSBCA All State team, including second-team selections pitcher Garrett Nail, third baseman Tyler Mills and outfielder Noah Pate.
All three will be playing college baseball next season.
