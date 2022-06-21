Going through a broken forearm during his junior year with the Angleton Wildcats, Jaxston Fipps faced a summer where he needed to get down and work hard even to consider continuing his baseball career in college.
However, he put in the necessary time to continue his development and eventually got a look from Brookhaven College.
“I didn’t start my process of looking for someone earlier because I felt like I wasn’t developed enough as a player to reach out to college coaches,” Fipps said. “I didn’t feel like I was ready until the end of my senior season because it was more of a mental thing for me.
“But my select coach, Darren Farris, put him in touch with Brookhaven, he got me a workout in front of them, and they ended up liking me, so they got me a spot.”
A junior college program in Region V outside of Dallas, Fipps excelled in a workout with the Brookhaven coaches.
“They wanted to see my hitting skills, but they also wanted to see what kind of adjustments I would make during a game,” Fipps said. “They liked the pop that I had, and if you can hit, any college will get you. I also took ground balls, and they clocked my throws from the outfield.”
A two-year varsity player, Fipps came off his senior year with eye-opening stats, including a .425 average to go along with 34 hits, 23 runs scored, 13 RBIs, .535 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.
“Even before I thought about starting to look for somewhere to play, I would not be playing baseball if not for my select coaches, Darren Farris and Mark Farris, because I used to be terrible in baseball,” Fipps said.
He had an offer from Westminster College in Missouri but didn’t want to be far away from home. He got a look at Hill College, but that didn’t work out. He also looked into Coastal Bend College in Beeville.
Some of the things Fipps did last summer included working on his mechanics at the plate with help from Quinton Martin.
“Of course, he played at Rice University, and he is from Sweeny,” Fipps said. “So he and I went to hit, and we just talked about mechanics and the feel for it. That is what helped me develop more. But mainly, what he taught me was getting my hips in position, and when I started doing that, the ball was coming in like a beach ball to me, and it just helped me see the ball better.
“So before my senior year, I didn’t have any game film on me, and I just felt like I didn’t have a good enough bat to play at that next level. I had the arm because I was hitting 95 mph, but I didn’t think I was as developed as a hitter.”
He will major in business and finance.
