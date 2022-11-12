The Columbia Roughnecks’ 2022 season came to an end Friday night.

Top-seeded Silsbee raced out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 34-10 win in a Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict round at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte.

The Roughnecks, who made the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, finished 5-6.

Friday’s game was delayed for about 45 minutes because of weather. The Tigers got on the board when Jonah Core reached the end zone on a 13-yard run.

Columbia moved the ball in the first quarter and looked to have a touchdown on a 53-yard run, but penalties called the play back. Columbia eventually settled for a punt.

Silsbee went to work in the next drive, culminated by Mason Brisbane 15-yard touchdown pass to Jayron Williams to make it 14-0 Tigers in the first quarter.

In the second stanza, Keven Eaglin’s 81-yard touchdown run put the Tigers up 21-0.

The ’Necks got on the board with a 22-yard field goal by Cole Gotcher before the half.

Columbia had momentum in the third quarter when Trevon Lewis scored on a 63-yard touchdown run. Gotcher’s extra point made it a 21-10 game.

That was the closest the ’Necks got as the Tigers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the contest away.

Eaglin rushed 29 yards to the end zone, and Core scored his second touchdown on the night with a 3-yard rushing score.

