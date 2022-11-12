’Necks season ends in bidistrict From Facts staff reports Nov 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Columbia running back Trevon Lewis scores on a 65-yard run during Friday’s Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict game against Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte. CARLYLE HENRY/Special to The Facts Buy Now Columbia receiver Parker Kingrea (21) with a catch for a short gain during Friday’s Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict game against Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte. CARLYLE HENRY/Special to The Facts Buy Now Columbia receiver Parker Kingrea (21) hauls in a pass during Friday's Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict game against Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte. CARLYLE HENRY/Special to The Facts Buy Now Columbia defensive back Justin Cottrell (2) just misses an interception during Friday’s Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict game against Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte. CARLYLE HENRY/Special to The Facts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Columbia Roughnecks’ 2022 season came to an end Friday night.Top-seeded Silsbee raced out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 34-10 win in a Class 4A, D-II, Region 3 bidistrict round at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte.The Roughnecks, who made the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, finished 5-6.Friday’s game was delayed for about 45 minutes because of weather. The Tigers got on the board when Jonah Core reached the end zone on a 13-yard run.Columbia moved the ball in the first quarter and looked to have a touchdown on a 53-yard run, but penalties called the play back. Columbia eventually settled for a punt.Silsbee went to work in the next drive, culminated by Mason Brisbane 15-yard touchdown pass to Jayron Williams to make it 14-0 Tigers in the first quarter.In the second stanza, Keven Eaglin’s 81-yard touchdown run put the Tigers up 21-0.The ’Necks got on the board with a 22-yard field goal by Cole Gotcher before the half.Columbia had momentum in the third quarter when Trevon Lewis scored on a 63-yard touchdown run. Gotcher’s extra point made it a 21-10 game.That was the closest the ’Necks got as the Tigers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the contest away.Eaglin rushed 29 yards to the end zone, and Core scored his second touchdown on the night with a 3-yard rushing score. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoater dies in Bastrop Bayou collisionLocal Astros fans celebrate World Series titleJeremy Thomas StoneBucs’ memorable year ends in first round of playoffsWHAT'S HAPPENING: Investment interest in Freeport explodingAngleton ISD bond passesTHE SCOOP: Drini owner confident new Freeport restaurant will succeedUPDATES: Fair's total tally, councilman's DUI mea culpa and 'The Hut' clears hurdleBetty Jane BendallFreeport council asks law firm about releasing investigation information Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEnd of terms: CEO gives response to restaurant lease termination (6)GUEST COLUMN: Turn the lights out on changing clocks (2)Set in law: Childhood connection leads to success in law school (2)Susan Webb Jurecka (2)Brimage resigns from City Council (2)History for Nov. 2, 2022 (1)ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: Literacy Nights reinforce need for language skills (1)New ballot equipment creates some confusion (1)GUEST COLUMN: Real loss of El Chico not being told (1)Should Texas and the US end the twice-a-year practice of changing clocks? (1)Cavender's deal part of shoppers' call for change, mall says (1)Sweeny vs. Iowa Colony Volleyball (1)Brazoria County Fair celebrated by several generations (1)Sold American: Junior Livestock Auction supports local agrarian youth (1)Local Astros fans celebrate World Series title (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Freeport LNG takes hit from Twitter meltdown Don't rain on my parade: Vets honored in Sweeny Texas Republicans clawing back some Democratic gains ’Necks season ends in bidistrict Unexpected cultural experience awaits at Renaissance-themed Elizabethan Madrigal Feast Indictments for Nov. 2 & 3, 2022 Community calendar for Nov 12, 2022 A grateful heart key to happiness from Nov. 17, 2012 Online Poll Should Texas and the US end the twice-a-year practice of changing clocks? You voted: No. We should keep springing forward and falling back. Yes. Go to standard time year-round. Yes. Go to Daylight Saving Time year-round. No opinion/don't know. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads City hall restroom Cause NO. 119864-C McCauley Stair Beechwood chemical feed 120155-C ICS Hiring Project Scheduler Qualifications Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.