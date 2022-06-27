SWEENY — Another stellar night of pitching kept the Sweeny 12U All-Star team’s bats quiet and completed a District 18 championship sweep.
El Campo starter Aiden Ballejo matched teammate Caleb Leach’s 14-strikeout performance in Game 1 of a best-of-three championship series. On Sunday night, he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, fanning 13 Sweeny batters and leading his team to a 9-0 victory to claim the district crown at Bennett-Outlar Park.
Ballejo — who was not retired in four plate appearances last night — did as much damage Sunday night on the mound by striking four of the first five batters he faced.
His pitch that hit Sweeny’s Kavion Woodard was the first baserunner to reach to open the third, but he erased the Sweeny starter with a 6-3 double play on the next pitch. He struck out Devin Fields on four pitchers to claim his fifth punchout.
Ballejo struck out the side in the fourth and worked around a couple of baserunners in the fifth and sixth frames to close out the series.
It was a tough series for Sweeny (4-2), which was limited to three hits, two runs, two walks, two hit batsmen and 29 strikeouts in 11 innings.
El Campo (6-0) advances to the 12U sectional tournament July 2 in Rosenberg.
El Campo pulled away with a five-run second inning and scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth frames.
Jonah Poenitzsch scored the first run in the first inning when he scored on an RBI single by Leach.
El Campo batted through the lineup in the second inning, beginning with a double by Jayden Balderas and a single by Trace Smith. Ballejo brought the second run home with a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Balderas. Woodard was replaced by Houston Howell, who allowed Smith to score on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0.
Howell issued a walk to Poenitzsch but got the second out of the inning when he struck out Keaton Koudela.
Four batters still came to the plate, beginning with Leach and Huson Bystrek drawing walks to load the bases. Poenitzsch scored on a passed ball by Howell, who Keon Davis replaced with the No. 6 hitter coming to the plate. Davis would surrender a two-run single to Landon Hickl to extend the lead to 6-0.
El Campo loaded the bases in five of six innings and left 13 runners on base on the night. Still, the team was able to score runs with nobody on.
Solo shots by Ballejo and Koudela in the third and fifth frames pushed the El Campo lead to 8-0. The game's final run was an RBI double by Leach to score Ballejo in the sixth.
Sweeny used four pitchers Sunday. Davis pitched a team-high 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, four walks and struck out one on 64 pitches.
In other Little League scores, the Sweeny 10U All-Star team won the District 18 tournament with a 16-1 win in Game 1 and an 8-7 victory Sunday in Game 2 over El Campo. The 10U sectional tournament begins July 2 in Lockhart.
In 11U play, Sweeny took Game 1, 9-3, and won the series against El Campo on Sunday with a 9-7 victory. Sectional play is July 2 in Rosenberg.
