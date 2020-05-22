ANGLETON — The Wildcats brought in a new member of its football coaching staff, but he’s not new to the school at all.
Angleton hired former Wildcat Alonzo Ford on Tuesday to be the teams new co-safetie’s coach and strength and conditioning coordinator.
“It was a dream come true. People dream about going to the NFL and doing those type of things, but in my career, I have been training athletes and it’s a dream job,” Ford said. “I get to go back to my hometown, my high school, my community and I wouldn’t take this job from no other school.”
A graduate of Howard Payne University, Ford played fullback in high school and college. He has been training athletes in the Houston area for almost a decade.
He has the confidence he’ll be able to bring out the best in Angleton’s players and get them doing more than they ever realized.
“My ability to reach down and bring out more in athletes, relate to a lot of the kids and have a relentless attitude that they already have here at Angleton and I’m trying to bring it out even more, times 10.”
The team will definitely do some Zoom and online workouts and do what they can to get stronger without the weight room — and when they can get back, hit the ground running, he said.
Angleton Athletics Director Jason Brittain felt Ford was a clear choice for the job after doing an extensive amount of research on the former Wildcat. He is excited for what Ford will bring to the table.
“We’re always looking for the best fit for our program and we had a whole lot of interest in the position,” Brittain said. “He quickly came to the top of that list and I talked to people that he’s worked with, kids he’s trained, families of those kids, and every single person had great references with his ability as a coach and as a person.”
It really was a no-branier choice to hire him, Brittain said.
Ford loves what he does and trains with an intensity he feels isn’t matched by many in the profession. He treats every day like another day to get better and genuinely believes that.
It makes it even better that he can bring that back to the place that raised him.
“Every day be relentless. That’s what I live by,” Ford said. “The success I’ve seen here in Houston from middle school to college is tremendous and I can’t wait to bring that back to my hometown. That’s the biggest and proudest thing for me, to give back to my community.”
Ford has trained athletes including Angleton product B.J. Foster, Penn State commit Parker Washington from Fort Bend Travis and others on the high school, college and professional scene.
At the end of the day, Ford wants to do all he can to push Angleton to be the winners they can be and rise to the occasion more often than not.
“I’m not coming in here to lose. It doesn’t matter what we do, we want to win,” he said. “I’ve been in the business in Houston for seven years and I’ve produced some of the top athletes in the area and we’re going to do that in Angleton. If we stick by what we stand for, anything is possible and I truly believe that.”
