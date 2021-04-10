Second team: Angleton, My’Quesha Wilkerson; Brazosport’s Torrijah Goins; Sweeny, Sklar Bess, Karissa Phillips; Danbury’s Jordyn Rutkowske
Honorable mention: Brazoswood’s, Tracy Meger, Reagan Blank, Taly Montejano and Leissel Gonzalez; Angleton’s Ka’Vaysia Campbell, Meshivia Mayberry and Ahmasia Brown; Brazosport’s Knaiva Goins, Taris Bonner, Jerrilee Shadden and Brooklyn Kozak; Columbia’s Kate Kondra and Keirstyn Lewis; Sweeny’s Alecia King, Shaylee Robinson, Kay’ana Britton and Ashley Dailey; Danbury’s Taylor Henken, Jenna Reioux, Kamryn Grace and Mackenzie Lambert.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.