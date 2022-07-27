At 56, Kevin Wayne Garner left this earth just about the way he played sports — with a fury that only he understood.
A prodigy growing up in Lake Jackson while attending Brazoswood High School, Garner had a gift.
Garner died April 24, leaving behind a large local fan base.
He was special in different ways to many, whether throwing it as hard as he could or slicing through would-be tacklers on the way to the end zone.
That kind of charisma made him different from most growing up.
As a Little League ball player, Garner teamed up with Robert Paul, Dale Funk, Jorge Lerma, Carl Resnick and Jackie Bevers to win a Texas State championship.
Just a few years later, those same six did it again, but this time in the UIL Class 5A state tournament, defeating Cy-Fair, 5-3, for Brazoswood’s first baseball championship.
“I played with Kevin at the lowest level in Little League and had been friends with him ever since,” George Lea said. “He was a great player even at that age. His competitive nature stood out, but with his ability, one could tell he had a special arm. But he also could put that bat on the ball, but he just stood out. One can never tell even at that age if they were going to be good throughout but with him, he was a special player even at that age.”
A CEO for a bank in Fort Worth, Lea didn’t play after Little League.
“I was the least significant player on his Little League team, but I had the best seat in the house watching all of those good players during those days,” he said.
An outfielder for the Bucs during his playing days, Resnick also played defensive back on the football team, so he and Garner were pretty tight.
“We grew up together playing sports through high school and played football as well,” Resnick said. “He was the kind of guy who had an unbelievable amount of talent, and he just stood out in the crowd. He was one of those who were successful on the field and a good guy to be around. He was a great teammate but very humble.”
Fast forward to their senior year. Brazoswood entered the playoffs as the District 25-5A champs with a 14-2 mark and 22-4 for the season.
A bout with mononucleosis kept Garner out for part of the season, but upon his return, he threw a four-hitter and struck out 12 in a 4-1 win against Austin High.
It wasn’t often Garner took a loss on the mound, but he suffered his first one in two years against San Antonio Lee. The Bucs rebounded with back-to-back wins to advance against Corpus Christi Carroll.
It took two games to take care of Carroll as Troy Neel’s grand slam carried them to a late 5-2 victory after trailing 2-1 late in the game. In Game 2, Garner (9-1) took the bump and came away with 16 strikeouts.
“Kevin’s fastball had an extra pop to it which you never saw from anyone else,” Resnick said. “He also had a cannon for an arm. But the most important thing for us was that we were a tight group, and we had that special bond in high school.”
Gregory-Portland stood in their way of a trip to the 5A state tournament in Austin. In Game 1, Garner had seven strikeouts and knocked a ball over the fence for a grand slam in the 8-3 victory.
Scott Rentrop then shut down the Wildcats with a two-hitter at Wilson Field.
Garner was counted on again in a state semifinal against Pearland. While the hurler fanned 10 batters, including striking out the final three, it was all Bucs as part of an 11-1 victory.
Against Cypress-Fairbanks, Brazoswood withstood the Bobcats with a state-clinching 5-3 win.
“At the end of the day, the championship game, there were six of us who played Little League together and won the state title as Little Leaguers and were able to win high school as well,” Resnick said. “It was fitting to be at the University of Texas, and just being the first baseball class for Brazoswood to win that state title said a lot.”
Resnick continued playing sports for four years at Austin College. He works at Guggenheim Investments in the Dallas area.
A former teammate of Garner at the University of Texas was Stephen Cantu. Their affiliation started during the Austin High bidistrict series in 1984 when Cantu was once a Maroons baseball player.
“I had heard of Kevin because he had signed at Texas, and they had played that series in Austin,” Cantu said. “I went to San Jac for a couple of seasons and became a teammate of Kevin’s at UT. We were stall buddies as we dressed next to each other, I was 21, and he was 23. Several things stood out about Kevin, who was quite a character, but for me, he was a chineseaholic. Which meant that he loved Chinese food so much that he ate it every day. I told him one day that he was going to look like an egg roll.”
At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds from 1985-87, Garner was a pitcher and outfielder who batted left and threw right. He was a three-year letter winner, All-Southwest Conference and an All-American first team selection with the Horns.
In his three seasons, Garner had 130 hits with 127 RBIs and a .289 average to go with 24 home runs — which he hit in his final two seasons. On the mound, he was 15-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 23 starts with 132 innings getting 137 strikeouts and walking 103.
“Kevin was a great guy with a smile on his face, and he always greeted you with a hug,” Cantu said. “He even did that when he was in high school, which was his personality. I didn’t even know who the kid was, he was going to UT, and I was going to San Jac, and I walked up and congratulated him, and he gave me a hug.”
Last year, Cantu suffered a stroke and is still in recovery. Cantu and Garner have not seen each since 1987.
Garner was drafted with the 10th selection in 1987 by the Kansas City Royals. He was also drafted by the Montreal Expos in the second round out of high school but attended UT instead.
His first stop was in Spokane, Washington, where he played with the Indians and met Dave Collins.
“We were teammates for three years in the minor leagues, two of which we were roommates,” Collins said.
“He was a lot of fun to live with, and he stood up in my wedding. He was just a great guy with a good family. I was shocked to hear of his passing. I saw him last August in Austin, and we had dinner with him. My son and I went to see the facilities at UT because he was being recruited by UT, and that’s when we hooked up with Kevin.”
From 1987-1998, Garner played for 14 teams in the minor leagues, primarily as a hitter. He finished with a .266 average, 172 home runs and 585 RBIs in 847 games.
“In 1987 in Spokane, Washington, when he was still pitching, he pitched a 1-0 shutout in the final game of that season, and I had never seen a slider in the lower 90s at that time, and he had one, which was un-hittable,” Collins said. “But he had this big ball on his elbow, and so he had a decision, but he liked hitting and was a power hitter and hit a lot of home runs. But in my opinion, he was a top-end starter in the major leagues if he would have stayed healthy. That was a tough pill to swallow for him as he made it to Triple A as a hitter and did some damage there. In my opinion, he should have been a pitcher in the majors.”
Collins went on to play six years in the minor leagues and 11 years in the majors.
“We won two championships when we were together in Spokane and Riverside,” Collins said. “By the time he got to Riverside, he was strictly just a hitter. In Double A the next year with the Wichita Wranglers, we almost won a third title as we led the Cardinals 3-1 in the championship series.”
Garner married Elizabeth Morgan in 2013, helping raise her four children and working in real estate.
