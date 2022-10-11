Water Polo Playoffs Oct 11, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BidistrictBrazoswood (17-3) vs. Clear falls(0-6)When: 6 p.m.Where: Friendswood High School NatatoriumTickets: $5 for 12 and older GirlsBidistrictBrazoswood (17-3) vs. Clear Springs (0-6)When: 6 p.m.Where: Friendswood High School NatatoriumCost: $5 for 12 and olderBoys BidistrictBrazoswood (20-0-1) vs. Clear Springs (0-12)When: 7 p.m.Where: Friendswood High School NatatoriumCost: $5 for 12 and older Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Natatorium Water Polo Playoff Clear Friendswood High School Ticket Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist sustains serious injuries after losing control, police sayBrazoswood suffers 1st loss of season to Clear SpringsTHE SCOOP: Freeport can say 'Hi, Mom's'Rachel Iva PowellA’myla Rose Etter-HernandezAngleton to grow by thousands of rooftopsAngleton's defense shines in shutout win over TerryAscend gets full abatement from countyBucs looking to reach milestone vs. Clear SpringsJoyce Yvonne Gore Stewart Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Paxton shows true character again (4)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Darriel Loyd Johnson (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News A Mid-Mod Morning: Lake Jackson's downtown highlighted for weekend tour Angleton roads under repair Brazos Place fire won't stop client care Polk Elementary gets relief from heat at start of fall season Danbury has positive mindset as playoffs approach GOLF COLUMN: Tourneys make large impact Angleton's defense shines in shutout win over Terry Blotter for Oct 11, 2022 Online Poll What will be the most significant factor in who you decide to vote for in the Nov. 8 general election? You voted: Party affiliation The economy/fiscal policy Abortion stance Campaign promises Candidate's experience/background Other Don't plan to vote Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# SDEIS Open RFSQ# Public Notice to Extra Space - Notice of Public Notice of Public Sale - 125 FM Sheriff's Sale Exterior Stair Bulletin
