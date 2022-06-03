AUSTIN — Behind by a couple of runs, defending state champ Liberty erupted for a five-run third inning Thursday night to offset Iowa Park for a 5-3 victory in the UIL Class 4A softball state semifinal game.
The Lady Panthers (37-6) will defend their state title against Sweeny (31-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
Iowa Park’s Isabella Dickens put Liberty in a hole early when she smashed a ball into the right-field gap and she rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Lady Hawk Raylea Parsons launched a pitch from Liberty starter Kamdyn Chandler’s over the left center field wall in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.
Liberty responded in the top of the third, beginning with Bryana Patalion scoring on Bailee Slack’s groundout to third base.
The Lady Panthers kept the pressure on Iowa Park starter Abby Dowell (22-3) when Reese Evans, Hollie Thomas and Kylie Bishop loaded the bases. Chandler doubled to left-center field to plate three and give Liberty a 4-2 lead.
Chandler was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Marina Bourgeois, who crossed home plate when Reagan Williamson hit a double.
In the fifth, the Lady Hawks added an unearned run with Paige Gallegos getting on board and Parsons plating her following a throwing error.
The two-run lead was all Chandler needed as she worked around a pair of singles in the sixth inning and a pair of walks in the seventh inning. She pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out two on 106 pitches.
The Panthers totaled eight hits, led by Evans, who batted 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Dowell allowed five runs on eight hits over seven innings for Iowa Park (37-4).
