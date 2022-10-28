FREEPORT
A stiff wind almost blew the Brazosport Exporters’ chances of making the playoffs.
Gusts approaching 30 mph affected the Ships’ play-calling, and a failed lateral could have handed the game to visiting Navasota, but Brazosport pulled out enough stops to hang on to a 33-27 victory.
A fourth-quarter field goal pulled the Rattlers within six points and eliminated Brazosport’s hopes of clinching its sixth consecutive postseason birth Friday night at Hopper Field. A seven-point margin of victory would have sealed the playoff trip; instead, the Ships will have to secure it next week at El Campo, which went into Friday’s games ranked 12th in the state.
While they lost the chance to lock up their fate at home, they almost lost the game.
Trailing by a score on its last drive, Navasota completed back-to-back passes by Kaddon Hubbard and Devin Nunez to move inside the Exporters’ 40.
After a sack and two incompletions forced a fourth down, Brazosport’s defensive line applied pressure and delivered the sixth sack of Navasota quarterback Hudson Minor with 12 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Not so fast.
Knowing one more score would lock up a postseason trip, instead of taking a knee, quarterback Randon Fontenette dropped back to pass. He hit Toric Goins, who tossed the ball back toward another Exporter. The lateral surprised the trailing player, and the Rattlers recovered the loose ball with six seconds left.
Two incompletions secured the win, and Brazosport escaped with the win and its playoff life.
The Ships had to overcome 13 penalties and four turnovers, which left head coach Mark Kanipes knowing he left points on the field. False-start penalties on extra-point tries left him especially frustrated.
“We’ve definitely got to be more disciplined with that,” Kanipes said. “That’s something we’ve got to work on, and you would think by week 11, we would have it figured out by now.”
Brazosport’s defense had the Rattlers’ figured out early on, with linebacker Darius Roberson scooping up a bad handoff and taking it to the house for a 35-yard touchdown.
“They are players, we expect them to make plays and they made it,” Kanipes said. “When the opportunity arises, they need to take advantage of it and get it done.”
Consecutive offsides calls on Navasota on the point after attempt convinced Kanipes to go for two. It worked, and Brazosport had an 8-0 lead 13 seconds into the game.
Minor and the Rattlers responded to end the first quarter with a lengthy drive into the red zone, but they had to settle for a Fabian Perez 27-yard field goal into the fierce wind.
The Exporters were opportunistic on their next possession, which came courtesy of a pick by sophomore defensive back Manny Williams.
Fontenette rolled to his right and floated the ball over the defensive back’s head, landing it in Savion Lewis’ arms for a walk-in 17-yard touchdown pass and a 14-3 lead.
Navasota answered on its next offensive play when Deontray Scott went 70 yards untouched, and would score again before Brazosport answered late in the half.
Brazosport running back Xavier Butler busted off his best run to that point with a 36-yard scamper as a defensive back’s angle was the only thing resisting him from scoring. It set up a Fontenette strike to Goins in the back of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass and 27-17 exporter advantage.
Brazosport averages 68 passing yards per game but exceeded that number in the first half. Fontenette matched his passing touchdown total on the season in the first 24 minutes.
Then a cold wind blew in and chilled the passing game.
“The weather changed, and the wind was the main factor because of the north wind coming in,” Kanipes said. “Randon was doing a good job of scrambling finally in the open receiver, and we tried to just try moving it around a little bit because they were kind of stuffing the run early, so we had to throw it to loosen them up a little bit.”
Defensive lineman Christian Scharrer was in the Rattler backfield often, collecting three tackles for loss, including the one to hold Scott from lunging past the line to gain.
“He has become a man-child out there, he’s actually playing really good football and he has been amazing,” Kanipes said. “Since the district started, he has been on a tear and we just need to keep going.”
Butler broke off his biggest run of the day of 54 yards mid-way through the third quarter but was injured while getting tackled. He was not able to reach that level of burst the rest of the night, with his final three carries going for -4 yards.
The senior finished with 125 yards on 14 carries for the night.
Brazosport still ended up with points as a quarterback sneak on fourth and goal from the one did the trick, with Fontenette’s 6-foot, 2-inch frame being just enough to extend the lead to 33-24.
Scott led the Rattlers on the ground with over 120 yards but was strictly held to 6 yards in the second half and fumbled the ball, recovered by defensive lineman Jaden Perry.
With the loss, Navasota falls to 3-3 in the district and its chances of making the playoffs are slimmer than the Exporters.
