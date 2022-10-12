Tennis
The Brazosport tennis team defeated Calhoun, 10-3, Monday in the opening round of the playoffs.
Bidistrict winners included boys doubles team of Sahaad Myers and Jose Reyes, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8; and girls doubles teams of Leslie Iracheta and Kayla Guel, 6-0, 6-1, Keylen Delafuente and Makayla Ramirez 6-3, 6-3, and Karlie Gomez and Jazmin Brooks 6-0, 6-0. The mixed doubles team of Boston Owens and Andera Huerta went 6-0, 6-0, to build a 5-2 team lead going into singles play.
Singles winners to advance into the area round included Iracheta, Gomez, Huerta, Brooks, Guel and Delafuente.
Brazosport was winning three of the four matches before the match was called. Brazosport will play Boerne, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, at noon Thursday at Victoria East.
Football
Danbury goes for win, falls short to Rice Consol.
A late fourth-quarter two-point conversion try fell short, and Danbury dropped to 0-3 in District 14-3A, D-II play following a 28-27 defeat Friday to Rice Consolidated at Humber Field.
Danbury quarterback Mason Ahart connected with Mason Mitchell for a 46-yard touchdown pass to pull within 28-27 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers went for two to win the game but could not get into the end zone.
Danbury led 21-14 after a 26-run touchdown run by Ahart in the third quarter, but the Raiders took the lead with back-to-back scores.
Ahart finished 5-of-5 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.
Jace Flora had five yards on two carries and scored a touchdown. The Panthers (0-3, 1-6) racked up 250 rushing yards in the game. Hunter Vavrecka had two catches for 37 yards and a score, and Mitchell finished with two catches for 48 yards.
The Panthers will travel Friday to East Bernard.
Brazosport improves to 2-1 in district play: Two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Brazosport’s senior playmakers led the Exporters to a 27-19 District 12-4A, D-I victory over Iowa Colony on Friday at Hopper Field.
Iowa Colony (0-2, 1-5) led 13-12 following Pioneer quarterback Camren Renfro’s 26-yard pass to Jarvis Solomon in the third quarter. The Exporters (2-1, 4-3) responded with quarterback Randon Fontenette’s 17-yard touchdown run and running back Xavier Butler’s 60-yard score to push the Exporters’ lead to 27-13.
Kamal Martin’s 26-yard scoring pass to Antoine Martin closed the game to 27-19.
Butler rushed 26 times for 193 yards and two scores, and Fontenette had 96 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Fontenette was also 8-of-14 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown.
Jacody Miles led the Pioneers on the ground with 56 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
The Pioneers will host Navasota on Friday, while the Exporters will travel to Stafford.
Volleyball
Columbia sweeps Stafford
The Lady ’Necks remained unbeaten in District 26-4A play with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 victory Friday over Stafford.
The win improved the Lady ’Necks to 8-0 in district play and 22-11 overall.
Kate Kondra registered a team-high seven kills, followed by Katie Arnold with six and Hayley Broussard produced five.
Payton Damborsky collected 23 assists, Katelynn Lewis finished with 21 digs and Arnold had three solo blocks.
The Columbia junior varsity team won 25-12, 25-20, and the freshmen team finished with a 22-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory.
Brazoswood rebounds: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs snapped a three-game losing skid Friday with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-23 District 24-6A victory over Clear Brook.
Olivia Stringer produced a team-high 20 kills, and Landrie Heble followed with nine. Reagan Blank served four aces, and Stringer and Heble each recorded two. Heble also had three blocks.
Stringer led the Lady Bucs (4-4, 22-15) with 11 digs, followed by Blank with nine and eight from Macie Riley.
Iowa Colony swept by Brazosport: The Lady Ships won their fifth straight game Friday by edging Iowa Colony, 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 15-7.
The Lady Pioneers (4-4, 5-11) were led by Kaylee Preston’s 21 kills, three service aces and 29 digs. Riley Vincent recorded six aces and 21 digs, and Kaydee Howard tallied 33 assists.
Sweeny JV improves to 7-1 in district: The Lady Dogs took a 25-12, 25-10 victory Friday night over La Marque.
The win improves the team to 7-1 in district play and 12-10 overall.
Aunnie Dike had three kills, Kaelin Tolbert and Lynly Salas each had three assists, A’Leah Wright served 10 aces, and Azariah Gutierrez and Jasmine Boozy each and three digs.
Cross-Country
Junior varsity runners compete at Bay City
Local teams saw junior varsity runners finish with strong numbers during Thursday’s Bay City Invitational.
Brazosport finished seventh with 152 points in the boys race, followed by Columbia with 192.
Brazosport’s Miguel Martinez won the race by nearly a second with his time of 19:09.69.
Also running for the Exporters were Sergio Quinones (24:32.88), Aiden Dahl (26:44.92), Daniel Infante (27:04.96), Dominich Crea (29:25.60), Angel Lopez (30:18.18) and Lobny Aleman (32:36.88).
Noah Wallace paved the way for the Roughnecks with a time of 23:25.11, followed by Edward Villegas (25:23.25), Luis Garza Arriaza (27:39.65), Luke Bowers (28:10.32) and Bronson Culpepper (21:08.66).
Sweeny’s lone runner was Jean Claude Marchetti, who finished with a 25th-place time of 23:26.38.
The Lady ’Necks placed fourth in the girls race with 107 points, and Brazosport finished sixth with 163.
Madeleine Haas led the Lady ’Necks with a 15th-place time of 15:34.73. Other runners included Presley Potter (16:16.87), Zowie Belgard (16:32.59), Mayson Tumlinson (18:32.83) and Jennifer Zavala (19:21.87).
Brazosport’s Aile Galvan placed 29th when she crossed the finish line in 17:26.43 to lead the Lady Ships. Also competing were Sarah Juarez (19:57.51), Nathaly Garcia (20:23.17), Brooklyn Brushingham (23:21.57) and Katherine Gonzalez (24:11.92).
Emma Goodson paced the Lady Dogs at 19:01.55. Jovianna Bermudez (19:46.56) and Misty Sruber (20:03.26) also ran for Sweeny.
West Brazos’ Sobotik takes second: The West Brazos team also ran Thursday in Bay City, led by eighth-grader Kendall Sobotik’s runner-up time of 14:10.
Other runners included Adalyson Johnson (11th, 15:38), Adalyn Johnson (16th, 16:22), Grace Sarazoga (24th, 16:39), Faith Barnett (26th, 16:42), Bailey Filer (31st, 17:03) and Britt Hyatt (36th, 17:31).
The Roustabout runners included Diego Garcia (15th, 13:37), Truitt Hanzik (21st, 14:07), Logan Maus (26th, 14:43), Eric Gregory (36th, 15:53), Jacob Kelley (49th,17:15), Zadin Taylor (50th, 17:20) and Coby Ringgold (61st, 21:34).
