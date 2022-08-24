Jacob Nimtz has an opportunity to not only play another season of football but a chance to win a conference championship under a coaching staff with a proven track record of making their players succeed.
After four seasons at Colorado Mesa University, Nimtz committed to Western Colorado in January and is getting ready for his final season with the Mountaineers.
Nimtz earned his degree in business administration at Mesa, and Nimtz is pursuing a bachelor’s in marketing at Western Colorado as a graduate transfer.
Nimtz was looking for a fresh start, and in that search, he was attracted to Western Colorado because of the relationship with defensive coordinator Todd Auer. He is one of 30 signees who joined the program in the offseason.
“My older brother (Eric) actually played under him when he (Auer) was coaching at Colorado Mesa through the 2013 to ’15 season, so I have always known about him and kept that relationship with him over the years,” Nimtz said. “Then the opportunity presented itself to play under him here, and that is the only man I knew coming here.
“It’s a bit of a change, which is good. Change is never a bad thing, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play one more year.”
At Colorado Mesa, Nimtz played several positions on defense, including safety, inside and outside linebacker and last year as an edge rusher in the 2-technique.
In 2018, he played in seven games, finishing with six tackles and a forced fumble, and registered nine tackles and a blocked kick in 2019. He appeared in three games in a shortened 2020 season, and he finished with six tackles and a quarterback hurry in five games in 2021.
“I have done a lot of different things on defense, everything from rushing the quarterback to covering wide receivers and playing against the pass — I have done a little bit of everything, and I consider myself a jack of all trades,” Nimtz said.
Entering Western Colorado, Nimtz will play outside linebacker in Auer’s aggressive 3-4 defense.
“It’s familiar to me. I have played something like this in the past,” he said. “My experience from Mesa has helped me perform at the level I want to perform at currently here.”
Auer enters his seventh season as the Mountaineers’ defensive coordinator. In his first season at Western, Auer’s defense led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in scoring defense and was ninth in all of Division II.
Nimtz described Auer’s scheme as working for the players instead of relying solely on player talent to make the defense flourish.
“He likes to bring pressure from everywhere and then faking pressure from everywhere, so it looks like the whole darn defense is coming at you even though it is not,” Nimtz said. “There are a lot of moving parts … and I think that’s what sets Western apart from a lot of the other schools in the RMAC.
“That was something that impressed me. I noticed what coach Auer and coach (Jas) Bains, the head coach, have done with the program and how they turned it around.”
Bains enters his 12th season at Western Colorado, and the team is coming off a 10-1 overall record and 8-1 in the RMAC to claim its first conference championship since 1998.
The successful season awarded Bains with coach of the year honors in the conference.
Nimtz faced Western in 2019 at Mesa in a game the Mountaineers won, marking the team’s first victory against Mesa since 2001. Bains led the Mountaineers in 2014 to their highest win total since 2003 and recorded the most wins in 2016 since 1998.
“To see them gradually go to .500 and then this past season going 8-1 and tying for the conference championship was very impressive to me to see what the schemes and mentality these coaches have brought to the program,” Nimtz said. “These men care about their players.”
Nimtz expects to help the senior-heavy team win a second straight conference championship and advance to the playoffs.
“I think it would be a cool opportunity to give it one last push for an additional conference ring,” Nimtz said. “Our motto this year is to go ‘back to back,’ to win the RMAC back to back.”
In the meantime, Nimtz is working on getting his Texas real estate license, and he plans to have that wrapped up around December when he graduates.
He intends to return home, study for the state exam and be an agent around the Houston area, where his brother is living, Nimtz said.
