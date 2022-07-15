The Phillips spent Thursday loading up for the 11-hour drive to Wyoming. As the sun fell, the horse was loaded in her trailer, and the family pulled out onto the highway. Rain would be cool on her long ride to the National High School Finals Rodeo, where her rider, Zane Phillips, would compete in the reined cow horse event.
Three boys with ties to southern Brazoria County are in Gillette, Wyoming, participating in the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo. Zane’s family has been running cattle in West Columbia since Stephen F. Austin was giving out land grants. The 17-year-old lives in Channing, a tiny town in the Texas Panhandle, northwest of Amarillo.
Brayze Schill of Columbia High School is competing in bareback riding, and Rodney Jackson, a recent graduate of Angleton High School, is a finalist in steer wrestling.
BRAYZE SCHILL
Schill, 17, is a national rodeo veteran. The soon-to-be high school senior qualified in eighth grade and went on to be ranked eighth in the world in bareback riding. In July 2021, he rode at nationals but flew off his horse at 7 seconds, so he didn’t make the short go. In December, he finished fourth in the world at the Junior Roughstock World Finals in Las Vegas.
“I bet it’s about 95 percent mind and probably only 5 percent physical. I tell myself the whole time I’m riding – lift my rigging, shove my hips and set my feet every jump,” Schill said. “I’m just going to treat it like a normal rodeo and go out there and hope I draw good and work hard.”
He competes in Wyoming on Monday evening and again Friday morning. Supporters can watch him on The Cowboy Channel. His mom, Jennifer Blount Schill, and husband, Adam, will be in Gillette watching from the stands.
“If he makes the top 20, then he’ll ride again Saturday night in the short go,” Jennifer Schill said. “It’s an average of three is how you win.
“The last couple of years he’s gotten very successful; it’s much easier on me to watch. He’s only broken his wrist and had a couple stitches when he got kicked in the head. We’ve been very fortunate.”
RODNEY JAMES JACKSON
Rodney James Jackson is a third-generation cowboy. His grandparents, Robert and Catherine Jackson, own the RV Ranch rodeo arena in McBeth.
Rodney James is new to steer wrestling. He’s always competed in tie-down calf roping and breakaway roping, but in November, his mama saw him trying to wrestle three heifers with horns in a pen.
“Let me get you some professional help,” she said. “We went to a clinic in the third week of December. Come January, he wrestled and qualified for state finals, which was in June, and, from there, he qualified for nationals.”
Some people say he’s a natural, and, maybe he is. His father, Rodney, and grandfather, Robert, wrestled steers.
Lucile Jackson, a barrel racer, also has a rodeo legacy and sees her son’s ability.
“I was a little nervous at first, but watching his technique, he’s aggressive enough to be in the position to not get hurt,” she said. “His ability to ride is what is helping him.”
Rodney James said he’s always wanted to wrestle steers but didn’t feel he was big enough to do it. He said an average steer weighs between 600 and 800 pounds.
Although he’s qualified for nationals in the event, he doesn’t think he will stick with it.
“I think I’m going to do breakaway more than steer, because it takes a toll on your body,” he said. He wants to rodeo as long as he can which is why he’s planning to go to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall, compete on their rodeo team and major in physical therapy.
“I’ll know how to take care of my own body and keep myself in physical peak condition,” he said. “I want to rodeo as long as I can.”
Rodney will compete Monday morning and again Friday evening.
ZANE PHILLIPS
Zane is also new to his event at nationals. He usually competes in steer wrestling, like Rodney James, but he didn’t qualify with that. This year, he’s competing in the reined cow horse with Rain, the horse his sister trained.
“My sister, Haidyn, did a good job training her,” he said. “The first time she was in a show was the first time I showed. She hasn’t done it much, but she’s real smart.”
Zane Phillips is 17, homeschooled, and works on a 400,000-acre Smith ranch under manager Clint Jackson.
“I do it every day, so I might as well win prizes and get to go cool places,” he said.
After graduation, he plans to attend Texas Christian University and major in ranch management.
His mom, Tara, is obviously proud of her son, and she does worry about him.
“He jumps off a horse for fun, so there’s always a chance that he can get injured,” she said, and he’s had concussions and a broken wrist. “But because he works on a ranch for a living, anything is dangerous. We’ve known two boys who have died in a car and an ATV accident. This is what Zane enjoys doing. You pay for the AFLAC insurance, and you just deal with what happens when it happens because he’s never going to be at home and do ‘safe’ stuff. It’s the best of the options from what he gets back in return.”
Tara Phillips’ dad, John G. Phillips III, agrees the cowboy life is best for his grandson.
“Zane works on a ranch and loves it. He cowboys every day,” John Phillips said. “He gets good grades, is polite and loves to rodeo.”
Tara Phillips sees the benefits of rodeo on her son.
“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “They struggle and have to overcome. It’s a one-on-one sport. They know that failure comes, and you get past it. It builds their confidence to be successful next time. Rodeo kids are going to do it wrong, fail, and they learn that and keep trying.”
