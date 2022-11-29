Ladys fall in Texas Jamboree match From Facts staff reports jakedowling1 Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sweeny Lady Dogs’ comeback fell short Saturday in a 67-43 loss to Houston Yates at the Texas Jamboree at Episcopal High School in Houston.The Lady Dogs cut Yates’ lead down to eight twice in the game but could not capitalize on turnovers.Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Dogs with 14 points on 7-of-20 shooting and 18 rebounds for a double-double.Shaylee Robinson carried the team when the team got in foul trouble early when the Lady Dogs had 13 fouls in the first half. She finished with eight rebounds, one block and two steals.Shania Woodard has six points and two assists, and Kay Britton scored five points and grabbed eight boards. Alecia King contributed eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals.Sweeny outrebounded Yates 69-42.Jaidyn Gray led Yates with 20 points and 12 boards.The Lady Dogs (3-8) will play today at Sealy and No. 22-ranked Brookshire Royal on Friday. 