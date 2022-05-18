The BYSA Liberty 11U girls soccer team showed its best when it mattered most as the Lake Jackson area team captured the South Texas Cup.
The tournament took place April 30 and May 1 at Meyer Park in Spring.
Liberty finished 3-0 in the tournament.
“The team played great, and they played three of the better games that they’ve played this season,” BYSA Liberty 11U head coach Josh Schinke said. “They just took all of the training that we’ve had throughout the year and all of the sweat they accumulated and put it in three solid performances in those games. They played phenomenal.”
After winning the first two matches, Liberty headed into the final day needing one more win, which they got in a 5-0 victory over the Galveston Howlers.
In the 29th minute of play, Liberty got on the board when Bay City’s Raelynn Cervantes put one in the back of the net.
Addyson Burkhart scored a goal in the 40th minute of the second half, and about four minutes later, Reagan Perkins made it 3-0 when Avery Lewis took a corner kick, and Che Aguirre was at the top of the penalty box for the goal.
Lewis got her second assist on the final goal connecting with Leah Cone in the 54th minute.
“In that game, I would have to say, even though she didn’t get a goal, Blair Cone was the standout because she controlled the middle, the way she passed the ball and the way she defended as well,” Schinke said.
BYSA opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory against AYSO United Hill Country as Lewis and Cervantes connected just 32 seconds into the match.
The duo came together again for a 2-0 lead.
Mya Jasso got in on the scoring with a shot from outside the penalty box. Jasso was at it again when the goalkeeper blocked her initial shot at the net, but Jasso refocused to get Liberty’s final score.
“Game 1 was so much of a combined effort with Mya and Raelynn, who were just on fire in that game,” Schinke said. “We also had some solid saves from our goalie, Emmalyn Mercer and some great defensive play by Madie Golder, Bailey Adkins and Che Aguirre.”
The Liberty cruised with a 6-0 victory over Galaxy Soccer Club in their second match.
Eight minutes in, Burkhart scored the first of four goals on a pass from Lewis to make it 1-0. Burkhart scored in the 15th, 17th and 38th minute, and Jasso scored the final two goals. Cervantes had two assists, and Laine Whitley took a few shots at the net.
“Addyson was a big standout by scoring four of our six goals and was just on fire,” Schinke said.
Aguirre also had good defense, who also took a few shot attempts from midfield, and Charlotte Woodfill, who made several steals and solid passes back to the midfield to help keep the offensive attack going.
BYSA Liberty ended the season at 13-4-4.
“We came together as a team in June of last year, and this team has every intention to stick together and continue working, advancing as best as possible as far as they can,” Schinke said.
With tryouts for the team coming up in the fall, the team will be a 12U Black squad, the highest in Division II.
