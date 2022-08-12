Former Ladycats to host camp From Facts staff reports Aug 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 SCOTT +2 SAVAGE +2 COFFEY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETON — Three former Ladycat softball players are showing youth a thing or two about the sport.Mia Scott, Danieca Coffey and Haylie Savage are hosting the inaugural Elite Skills Camp Saturday and Sunday at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road in Angleton.Registration for the camp ended Thursday, but the two-day event is divided into two parts: 6 to 8U players from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by 10U and up players from 1 to 4 p.m.Campers will learn about hitting, fielding and other softball fundamentals.Proceeds will go to the Angleton Girls Softball Association.Scott, Coffey and Savage were a critical trio who helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 2019 UIL 5A state softball championship. The team beat Calallen, 8-1.Now the former Ladycats are making their name in college.Scott, a 2021 Angleton High School graduate, completed her freshman season with the University of Texas.The Longhorns were runners-up at the Women's College World Series. Scott averaged .377 with 77 hits, 62 runs scored, 38 runs batted in, 26 stolen bases and four home runs.Coffey, a 2020 graduate, is fresh off a sophomore campaign in 2022 at LSU, where she averaged .379, collected 72 hits, 44 runs scored, 26 runs batted in, 10 stolen bases and one home run.In her freshman season at Houston Baptist University, Savage averaged .278 with 40 hits, 20 runs batted in, 15 runs scored and three home runs. Savage also graduated in 2021 from Angleton.For information about the Elite Skills Softball Camp, email miakscott2021@gmail.com. 