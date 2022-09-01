COLUMBIA
Columbia enters another week against a former district foe.
Last week’s season opener against Needville went down to the wire in classic Roughnecks versus Blue Jays fashion. Week 2 will see Brazosport come to town — a rematch between two playoff teams that put together an exhausting but thrilling regular-season finale last year.
These games might not be district contests anymore, but they pack a punch like one. Expect the same Friday night at Griggs Field.
“It is kind of a rivalry between the two schools,” Exporters coach Mark Kanipes said. “A lot of our kids know their kids. We have a couple of kids that used to be over there that are now here, and their stud running back was cousin of our running back.
“It is always a good game with them, and it’s a good game to keep up even after they dropped out of our district. They have a good program and a good team.”
The Roughnecks (0-1) are coming off a late fourth-quarter loss to the Blue Jays, while cramping was the culprit in the Exporters’ (0-1) loss to Sealy as the Tigers outscored a dehydrated B’port squad, 22-6, in the final 24 minutes. The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday for a chance to even their respective records.
“We had great effort, despite all the cramping,” Kanipes said. “Most of our kids, a lot of them play both ways, couldn’t stop cramping in the second half. It seemed like with every other play, someone different would go down with a cramp. It was extremely frustrating, I’m sure for the kids, but just for everybody.
“I don’t know if it was the humidity or the heat because we condition quite a bit. That has been the focus this week, keeping kids hydrated.”
Friday’s showdown will feature a pair of matchups that could dictate the outcome — Brazosport quarterback Randon Fontenette against Columbia’s stiff defense and the Roughnecks’ revamped run game against the Exporters’ speedy defense.
“We are going to have to play well to beat them, and it all starts with their quarterback. He is electrifying,” Roughnecks coach Brent Mascheck said. “You have to contain him. He makes plays unscripted.
“You’re not going to stop him; you just try to control him.”
Fontenette put up pedestrian numbers to his standards against Sealy. He was 5-of-18 passing for 53 yards and an interception and 84 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard scamper to paydirt.
Columbia’s defense limited Needville to 225 yards of offense and 14 points through the first 46 minutes of last week’s game. Senior Clarence Thomas led the ’Necks with 12 tackles, and Jamarcus Higgins and Kai Castile each registered nine tackles. Castile also had an interception and two passes defensed. Cade Lamb contributed 10 tackles in the trenches, including a sack. Gavin Gross recorded two sacks.
Against Needville, the Roughnecks were leading, 20-14, with more than a minute remaining in regulation. The Roughnecks had stopped Needville on third and long but were called for a facemask to give the Blue Jays a fresh set of downs. A few plays later, the Roughnecks were called for pass interference, and a 20-yard catch-and-run from Diego Ochoa to Keilan Sweeny led to a touchdown and the eventual game-winner with 22 seconds left.
“To be a great defense, you have to be able to punt the ball down there and not give up 30 yards in penalties, and we’ve got to stop them to win the game,” Mascheck said. “That was disappointing to the kids. That is one of the things we try to pride ourselves on — having a great defense.”
Mascheck describes Brazosport’s offense with a big line and speed on the perimeter, including Toric Goins, who returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown against Sealy. The Exporters were without former Roughneck back Xavier Butler because of injury, but Mascheck expects to see him Friday night.
“They have size and speed, but I tell our kids that it’s not so much about them, it is more about us,” Mascheck said, “and we have to do a good job of correcting mistakes that we made Friday night and learn from those mistakes.”
Facing the Roughnecks’ Wing-T offense will give Kanipes’ group a chance to prepare for Vidor next week — another run-heavy offense.
However, Kanipes knows how difficult the ’Necks’ run game can be, despite several new backs playing on varsity for Columbia.
“It will be a test, but it will be good because we have them and Vidor next week — those two teams are very similar to what they do,” he said. “It all depends on how disciplined we are.”
The Roughnecks’ revamped run game featured Naqualyn Grice — returning from a torn ACL — newcomers Kavion Lewis, Trevon Lewis, Grant Thrasher and Jaheim Campbell. That bunch accumulated 202 yards on 36 carries and two scores against Needville.
Mascheck would like to see his backs run more behind their blocks. Too often, younger players will bounce the ball to the outside. Mascheck believed it would take a few weeks to get the offense clicking on all cylinders.
“It goes back to having experience on Friday nights, and the more they play on Friday nights, the better they will be,” Mascheck said. “We have been spoiled the last few years because we have had guys who played on Friday night for years and these guys haven’t.
“Saturday morning, when we are watching film with the kids, the guys see how they have missed their reads. Everyone has to be on the same page to make the offense go. And every year, kids are a little bit different. So whatever this group could do, maybe another group can’t, so you have to adjust within your system to make it work.”
Mascheck circled linebacker Darius Roberson (nine tackles and a quarterback hurry last week) and defensive lineman Christian Scharrer (two quarterback hurries) as players who the offensive line is going to have to account for.
“It is going to be another intense, hard-hitting Columbia and Brazosport game,” Mascheck said. “It’s fun to play these types of games because you don’t have to say a lot to get the kids up.”
Adding to that speed for Brazosport is Fontenette (six tackles), sophomore corner Manny Williams (seven tackles), Michael Groomes (five tackles, one for a loss and one sack) and Kaiden Shoemake (eight tackles, one for a loss).
Still, discipline will be key.
“They do a good job with the Wing-T, so we are going to have to do a good job of reading our keys and making sure we control the line of scrimmage,” Kanipes said. “They throw the ball more than they did in the past, but their run game is all misdirection. If you don’t have your eyes in the right spot in the backfield, it can cause you trouble.
“We must be disciplined and focused on our responsibilities.”
Special teams could play a role, too.
Goins’ 93-yard kickoff return, Columbia’s pair of failed extra points and an issue on a punt jumped out for both teams in their respective games last week.
“We’re looking for improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and you get that from playing good people,” Mascheck said. “Needville is a good team, they brought a lot of players back, and Brazosport is a good football team. Next week, Randle is a great football team.
“You want your kids to win and get into a winning habit, but what’s more important is playing good people and seeing those mistakes. I expect us to play better, and I expect them to play better, so it should be a heck of a game.”
Friday’s game will be broadcast on brazosportisd.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.