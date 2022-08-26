The Columbia Lady ’Necks swept Hitchcock, 25-15, 25-6, 25-22, Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball matchup at Columbia High School.
Katie Arnold led the team with nine kills, and Kate Kondra and Brooklyn Wood each produced five kills. Arnold also had three service aces and three blocks.
Payton Damborksy registered 22 assists and eight digs, and Briana Yanez led the team in digs with 11. Kondra and Katelyn Lewis each finished with nine.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team swept Hitchcock, 25-10, 25-11.
Lady Eagles outlast Angleton Christian: Brazosport Christian earned a season sweep of Angleton Christian after beating the Lady Warriors in five sets, 25-5, 25-17, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7, Tuesday night in a non-district matchup.
The Lady Eagles (5-10-1) also swept Angleton Christian (0-4) on Aug. 11.
JuliAnna Crews produced a team-high 10 kills for the winners, followed by eight kills each from Hannah Kimbrough and Brooklyn Sheffield.
Crews also served a team-high 10 aces, followed by four from Christy Essy.
Kimbrough finished with 11 digs, Easy had nine and Chase Frank and Faith Simmons each had four. Stevie Aguilar collected 15 assists.
WATER POLO
B’wood wins district opener
The Brazoswood water polo teams swept Galveston Ball in the program’s first District 12-6A matchup of the season Tuesday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.
The Lady Bucs won, 16-4, behind three goals each from Mallory Varga, Alex Sparkman and Victoria Martin. Anna Reuschle and Jaycie Fort contributed two goals.
The Bucs led 5-0 before winning via forfeit.
Brazoswood will compete today and Saturday at the Strake Jesuit Crusader Classic.
