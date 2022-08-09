DEMI-JOHN — Not a day goes by that Jackie Rhone does not think about her beloved son, Blake Subinsky, after his death in a tragic car accident almost a year ago.
Her sorrow gives her the strength to honor him to ensure no one suffers the same fate her son did.
On Saturday, Rhone, family members of Subinsky and friends honored the late Brazosport Christian School graduate at the Galveston Redfish Series, which took place at Captain Mark’s Bastrop Marina in Demi-John.
Saturday was supposed to be a day Subinsky had been waiting for — the chance to host a GRS tournament. Instead, it turned into a day of remembrance. Savage Trucking, for which Subinsky worked before his death, sponsored the event Saturday and helped with the $10,000 prize payout.
“They wanted to carry on and honor him by offering this $10,000 jackpot to get this tournament series going under new leadership,” Rhone said.
Kyle Holt, a friend of Subinsky’s since kindergarten, won the raffle for the $10,000 prize.
“They have been lifelong friends, in each other’s weddings and our families are best friends,” Rhone said. “I do believe it was divine intervention and Blake had a hand in all of it.”
The jackpot and event honored Subinsky, who died Aug. 31, 2021, in a four-vehicle vehicle collision. He was 32.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. when a 31-year-old Danbury woman veered left of center on Highway 35 near Liverpool and caused a chain-reaction collision that killed both her and Subinsky. Authorities determined the woman was under the influence of drugs, reports state.
“Initially, when the accident happened, we were told it was going to be distracted driving, that she wasn’t paying attention,” Rhone said. “On Oct. 29, I got a phone call that she was high on drugs — that’s what took his life. So obviously, our goal as a family is to make sure there isn’t another family that has to go through this.”
Subinsky grew up in Angleton and attended Angleton schools for most of his life before graduating from Brazosport Christian School with the class of 2007. He loved all sports and excelled at every turn, playing soccer, baseball, basketball, football, softball and golf.
After high school, he attended Sam Houston State University, graduating in 2012 and served in the multifamily property industry, following in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother.
The foundation strives to educate about intoxicated driving and supports high school students through scholarships. The foundation gave two scholarships to students at Angleton Christian School and two at his alma mater, Brazosport Christian School, this past year.
“We met with the district attorney after we found out what happened, and she would have been charged with manslaughter had she lived, but she passed away,” Rhone said. “So I asked, ‘What can we do?’ And she said, ‘We need help getting the drug cases through the system because we have a much harder time getting the convictions for drug-related crashes because it is not like a clear-cut 0.8 on alcohol. There are no limits on drugs.”
Law enforcement officers can be certified as drug recognition experts, which is a need in the field, Rhone said.
“They help carry that process to get the conviction, to get these people off the road,” Rhone said.
Rhone reached out to Carlos Champion, the Texas DRE state coordinator and program manager, and was asked to speak to one of his classes in Humble, which she did, Rhone said. Since then, the two have created a connection.
“The biggest problem is, he said, it is not necessarily the funds to attend the class, but it’s a two-week class, so a lot of these smaller municipalities, cities and counties do not have the funds for a two-week stay,” Rhone said. “So the foundation is going to sponsor some of those folks, and that’s our No. 1 priority right now.”
Almost a year since his death, the family still does not have closure.
“I don’t think there is ever closure; you have to do something to honor him,” Rhone said. “He is the greatest human being and one of the happiest people I have ever known. He did nothing wrong. So if we can prevent this from happening to anybody else, that might help me get a little closure, but it will never fill a hole left in my heart.
“There is not a day or a minute or a second that we do as a family where he is not thought about. The only thing I can do is honor his legacy and his memory, and it sucks. But I am never going to stop fighting.”
Rhone has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers in her pursuit of that closure. The foundation started earlier this year, and Rhone is in the process of turning in the paperwork to make the BeABlake Foundation a nonprofit. Her daughters are getting a website going, and the foundation is focused on fundraising. All proceeds will go toward funding for DRE training.
“To make our roads, streets and highways safer,” Rhone said. “Forty-nine percent of all alcohol fatalities also include drugs, so it is becoming an increasingly bigger and bigger problem.”
The foundation’s name derives from Subinsky’s ability to be a friend to everyone he met, a gift he had, Rhone said. The BCS graduate had more than 4,000 friends on Facebook and had an innate ability to keep in touch and cultivate friendships.
“One of our friends, Jimmy Green, was talking to Blake on the phone two weeks before the accident. He was talking to him about married life, being a dad and being a leader of his small group and his church,” Rhone said. “And Jimmy said, ‘If everyone lived their life like you did, the world would be a better place,’ and that’s where BeABlake came from. So everybody should be a Blake.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.