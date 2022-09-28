Angleton High School graduate Landris White is making a name for himself nationally in his short rodeo career.
The 2020 Texas High School Rodeo Association state champion could soon earn the Resistol Rookie of the Year in his first full season with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s steer wrestling competition.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to get since I began professional steer wrestling,” he said.
The season ends Friday and White is confident he will win the top rookie award. He sits in first place in the PRCA standings, and there are not enough competitions for anyone to catch up to him, White said.
White has earned a PRCA-best $30,360 among rookies this season, and his last competition Sept. 25 saw him finish runner-up in 5.7 seconds at the Seminole Sunday PRCA in Seminole, Texas. His last win came Sept. 5 at the Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg, Washington, with a time of 4.2 seconds. His best time this season was 3.5 seconds at the Durant Pro Rodeo in Durant, Oklahoma.
To improve his craft, White uses video footage to help break down practices and find ways to get better, White said.
“We try to make the next run faster and perfect,” he said.
Competitions include Texas, as far north as the Dakotas and as far west as Washington, White said.
“Even when I am away from home, they treat you like family,” he said. “I like the travel; it is totally different than being home. You don’t see nothing here compared to what you see whenever you are out there rodeoing.”
While White is tying up steer, he knows he has the support of his family no matter where he is, he said.
“If they can’t be there, they will watch on TV, but if they can be there, they support me like they have anywhere else,” he said.
White’s athletic journey also includes playing football for the Wildcats, but he tested rodeo out in high school and eventually wanted to make it a career.
“I just wanted to try it out. I tried it, and I liked it,” White said. “I have been doing it ever since. I paid attention to rodeoing in high school, but not nearly as much as I do now.”
The Tarleton State University student chose the Stephenville school because of its steer wrestling program, he said.
The program includes talented steer wrestlers, including Walt Arnold, who qualified last year for the second time for the College National Finals Rodeo.
White competed with his Tarleton State teammates and qualified for the short round and tie-down roping last weekend at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association season opener at Eastern New Mexico University. The team will compete this weekend at the Alpine at Sul Ross State University.
“It is one of the top programs in the United States, and I am pretty sure it is the top program in Texas,” White said.
In 101 attempts this season, White has qualified 86 times and had 11 runs at 4.2 seconds. The new rodeo year begins Saturday, but the season does not start getting busy until April, White said.
White, who is studying industrial technology, has wrestled steer for almost five years, and his goal is the same as any competitor — to make the national finals and win the world championship.
“I plan on making it a professional career as long as I keep winning and stay healthy,” he said.
“You learn a lot in rodeo, but what I have learned since I started is that to have a good round, you have to have a good start.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.