ANGLETON — Angleton scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and the defense intercepted Clear Lake quarterback Devin Lippold twice as the Wildcats beat the Falcons, 17-7, in their home opener Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Running back Deseahn Thomas scored on a 20-yard touchdown, and sophomore safety Ryland Brown picked off Lippold and returned it for a score as Angleton jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
Shaun Neibert’s 44-yard field goal in the second quarter extended Angleton’s lead to 17-0.
That’s all the Wildcat defense needed.
A week after surrendering 483 yards of offense and 42 points in the team’s season-opening loss to Lake Creek, the defense rebounded.
Brown registered two interceptions, the Wildcats sacked Lippold three times and recorded six tackles for a loss on the night, while Clear Lake gained just 218 yards and averaged 3.1 yards per play. Lippold’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Searles with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter was the Falcons’ only score.
Angleton quarterback Reagan Cade finished 13-of-22 passing for 89 yards, and Thomas rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Kariyen Boniaby Goins caught seven passes for 54 yards and rushed for 19 yards on five carries.
Jaden Allison registered two tackles, both for a loss, and a sack in the Wildcats’ win.
Angleton (1-1) will open district play next Friday when the Wildcats travel to Manvel (1-1).
