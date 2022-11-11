Two Lake Jackson Buc Youth Football teams will be competing in the Super Bowl today while Sweeny and Danbury senior teams will square off.
The Bucs freshmen (4-2) team will play at 3 p.m. and the junior varsity (6-0) team will take the field at 4:30 p.m. Both teams will square off against Bay City. Sweeny and Danbury will play at the 6 p.m. game in West Columbia.
Bucs Freshmen
The freshmen team started the season slow with a 1-2 record, but head coach Paul Perkins and his staff tweaked the offense and defense and the changes led to the team winning four straight to advance to the Super Bowl.
“They struggle and they kind of get down on themselves, but for the team to keep going and the kids to understand that if I keep playing, it is going to turn out well,” Perkins said. “... They bought into what we were trying to do. They are a good group of kids.
“It cool to see 6- and 7-year-olds believe that they can win even after losing a game by 11 earlier in the season but not getting down and believing they could win.”
On the Bucs freshmen team are Edgar Garcia Jr., Connor Bullock, Keaton Locke, Luke Brune, Bentley Carter, Derrick Mendoza, Jared Martinez, Kable Medill, Bain Funderburg, Noah Razo, Eli Luna, Donnovan Cancino, Parker Perkins, Blake Scoggins, Cline Sanford, Kai Lott and Frank McKissack lll. Perkins is assisted by Zac Wright, Devon Mitchell, Austin Perkins and Don Meador. Team moms are Tiffani Luna and Vanessa Garcia.
Garcia is the team’s running back and top tackler, Perkins said and Locke is the team’s starting quarterback and has helped out on defense.
“We kind of have a jack-of-all-trades player in Jared Martinez,” Perkins said. “He is not very tall but he is one heck of a stick of dynamite if we need him to play middle linebacker or if we need him to play defensive tackle, he’ll play defensive tackle. He does all kinds of things for us and he has been good for us.”
Parker Perkins has helped out on both sides of the line and Razo has stepped us since being moved to linebacker.
“He also plays on the offensive line and sometimes we’ll put him at tight end,” Paul Perkins said. “He caught a key pass for us last weekend for a two-point conversion. He caught the pass, broke a couple of tackles and scored.”
The Bucs opened the playoffs with a 24-0 win over Sweeny and defeated top-seeded West Columbia, 22-7.
“We got off to a good start in that game,” Perkins said. “Jared Martinez took the ball around to the left side for a long touchdown run to get us started and a two-point conversion by Noah put us up 8-0.
“In the second half, Edgar Garcia took the handoff and went up field on his own stretch play and scored a touchdown and broke some tackles doing it. Edgar Garcia scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter to go up 22-0.”
Bucs JV
Head coach Mike Martinez and his staff had to coach a lot of new players the fundamentals on football and MIke Martinez thought 2022 was going to be tough.
It has been the opposite as the top-seeded team with a solid defense.
“We’ve had the kids step up and start to enjoy and learn the game more,” Mike Martinez said. “The defense has been scored on twice in the first half and they come out with a different mentality in the second half. They play together defensively and they end up shutting down the other team.”
On the Bucs junior varsity team are Adarian Deloach, Cameron Denbow, Ayden Lavender, Anthony Ponce, Abriel Mojica, Waylon Pearson, Lincoln May, Hunter Soliman, Kason Garcia, Miguel Martinez, Tyler Hall, Layven Hernandez, Jackson Perkins, Terrance Houston, Lucius May, Arian Lott, Cris Nunez, Blaze Marquez, RJ Manasco, Carlos Palencia, Josiah Arroyo, T.J. Pena Jr., Oscar Palencia and Josiah Hall. Martinez is assisted by Eli Luna, Reggie Houston and Nathan Hall. Kimberly Houston, Jennifer Manasco are the team moms.
Deloach has led the team in scoring this season at running back, and Miguel Martinez Jr. has done well managing the game at quarterback, Mike Martinez said. Hall has also been a powerful runner when he has his opportunities.
The Bucs defeated No. 5-seeded West Columbia, 25-19 in overtime last week.
“They came out and played and that surprised us,” Mike Martinez said. “They got the ball first in overtime, but Miguel Martinez was able to strip the ball and our defensive end was able to recover it. We then punched it in for the score to make it to the Super Bowl.
“I’ve told the boys that this is a very special group.”
The Bucs cheerleaders will be performing in a showcase at 10 a.m. at Capital Park in West Columbia. Cheerleaders include Scarlett Garner, Aubrey Garabito, Lily Roach, Ella Bruce, Olivia Reyes, Delilah Hunt, Scarlett Hunt, Abigail Castaneda, Lylah Coombs, Penny Hamit, Allie Santoyo, Liah Trevino, Aurora Faltysek, Sadie Weaver, Sophia Strother, Skylar Strother, Lacey Deakins, Taighlor Harrington, Ellie Harrington, Nova Pearson, Madelyn Lopez, Grace Hall, Chloe Spears, Aubree Funderburk, Adalyn Rivas, London Crocker, Brazlyn Rocha, Grettell Mojica, Rozalyn Rojas, Zola Rojas, Isabella Sanchez, Tinley Doyle, Kamila Lopez, Meadyn McLaggan, Hannah Jones, Analeigh Verduzco, Daphne Brune, Kylar Kelly, Lyla Robertson and Sadie Weaver. Cheer coaches are Shonowa Garner, April Hunt, Mady Weaver, Allison Rameriz, Tishla Anderson, Kat Jones and Gabby Rojas.
Sweeny vs. Danbury
The two teams will play each other in the Senior division South Coast Youth Football Association Super Bowl for the second straight year. Danbury won last season’s Super Bowl matchup, 44-13.
Sweeny (7-0) defeated Boling, 46-13, last week to advance to the Super Bowl.
Players for Sweeny include Koen Davis, Kavion Woodard, Jordan Johnican, Cameron Amey, Cayden Amey, Eloy Silva, Anthony Brown, Rahsaan Brown, Cayden Best, Fhillip Lemon, Braedyn Harris, Courtland Waddy, Kaysen Nicholson, Wade Lynch, Xavier Hernandez, Micah Zavala, Kemani Donley, Brauden Jammer, Brett Osgood, Thomas Munson, Landon Jackson, Brendan Redo, Darryan Day, Braxton Mills and Joel Chico.
Coaches are Clayton Fields, Dylan Johnican, Hollis Woodard, Terrance Washington, Joshual “Dae Dae” Ellis and Carlton Waddy.
Danbury (7-2), a two-time defending champion, will be playing in its third straight Super Bowl under the direction of head coach Deon Roy after defeated Bay City, 33-25, last week.
Players for Danbury include Jase Robins, Christian Garcia, Alexander Rice, Marcus Kerr, Jeremiah Grice, Jace Grice, Colten Krenek, Ma’Chai Williams, Jeremiah Bolden, Donte Jones, Dorian Roy, Christian Cole, Jaxson Fletcher, Errick Johnson, Bryce Webster, Andrew Davis, Hunter Burris, Kamryn Thomas and Kayden Scott.
