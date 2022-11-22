GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs have won two consecutive games after a 1-5 start to the season with a 50-41 non-district win Monday against Cleveland at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
Nine Lady Bucs scored at least two points, led by Reagan Blank with 16 points, followed by 11 from Aaliyah Rollerson. Peytyn Harley scored five, Kyrianna Lewis finished with four, Jayla Blackmon and Mariah Rodriguez each contributed three, and Greenlea Hunt and Mckenzi Calhoun each added two points.
The Lady Buc junior varsity team won 39-19, and the freshmen team recorded a 34-19 victory.
Brazoswood finished the Cornerstone Christian Tournament with a 48-3 victory over Newman International Academy.
La’Sarah Lewis led the Lady Bucs with 10 points, followed by seven each by Blank and Rollerson. Harley finished with six, and Hunt contributed five.
The Lady Bucs played Cedar Creek on Friday, falling 44-32 as part of the Cornerstone Christian Tournament.
Rollerson paced the team with nine points, followed by seven from Blank and six from Harley. In the team’s first game of the tournament Thursday, the Lady Bucs fell 78-41 to Prestonwood.
Rollerson led Brazoswood with nine points, followed by seven each from Blank and Blackmon. Harley added five.
Brazoswood (3-5) will play today at Fort Bend Bush.
Columbia loses 2 tournament games: The Columbia Lady ’Necks lost two games over the weekend at the Stafford Invitational.
The Lady ’Necks lost to Brookshire Royal, 58-19, and Aldine, 39-20. Saturday’s games were canceled.
Brynlee Livingston led the Lady ’Necks with 10 points and four rebounds in the loss to Royal.
In JV action, the Lady ’Necks lost Nov. 15 to Santa Fe, 32-13. Leading scorers were Gracin Gros with four points and Carter Rife with three.
The Columbia freshman team lost 30-27 to Santa Fe on Tuesday.
Danyel Perez led the way with 18 points and four from Allesi Garza.
The Lady ’Necks (5-4) will host East Bernard next Tuesday.
Sweeny rebounds: After suffering four consecutive losses, the Sweeny Lady Dogs rebounded Monday with a 58-12 non-district victory over Booker T. Washington.
Sweeny jumped out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and led 23-6 at the half. The Lady Dogs put the game away in the third with a 26-3 score.
Shaylee Robinson led the Lady Dogs with 14 points. Scoring six points each were Sierra Tidalgo, Ma’rya Quarles, Hailey Eulenfeld and Alecia King. Kayley Woods and Shania Woodard each tallied seven points.
The Lady Dogs (2-7) will travel Saturday to Houston Yates.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton beats Brazosport, 81-33
The Angleton Wildcats defeated Brazosport, 81-33, Monday in non-district play.
The game was the Exporters’ season opener.
Angleton’s Majestic Ford led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Braydon Campbell with 18.
The Wildcats also went 3-2 at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational over the weekend.
Angleton opened the tournament Thursday with a 54-37 victory over Sam Rayburn but fell to Grand Oaks 76-49 in the nightcap. Kwame Roy led the Wildcats with 15 points in the loss to Grand Oaks.
Angleton lost Friday’s opener to Conroe, 68-50, but rebounded with a 54-32 victory over New Caney.
The Wildcats finished the tournament Saturday with a 47-45 win over Fulshear, led by Roy’s 25 points.
The Wildcats (5-2) will play today at Brazoswood. Brazosport will travel Saturday to Galveston Ball.
Angleton Christian beats Van Vleck: The Warriors stayed undefeated with a 41-25 victory over Van Vleck on Saturday.
Jacob Soria led the Warriors with 15 points, followed by Atavion Sullivan with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Joel Lovell came away with five rebounds.
Angleton Christian finishes a tournament today against Salt and Light Home School.
Iowa Colony stays unbeaten: The Iowa Colony Pioneers defeated Hitchcock, 74-41, Friday in non-district action.
The Pioneers improved to 3-0 following the win.
Iowa Colony led 45-17 at the half and outscored Hitchcock 33-24 in the second half.
Four players scored in double figures, led by Haydon Caston with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and five steals. Robert Greene followed with 15 points, Jacody Miles scored 13 and Chase Wiley contributed 10. Kamal Henry added eight points and six assists.
The Pioneers will host Northbrook today.
