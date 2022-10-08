LEAGUE CITY — Clear Springs had one goal in mind — take the game directly to unbeaten Brazoswood and make an early statement.
It was mission accomplished for the Chargers, who handed the Buccaneers their first loss of the season, a dominating 38-21 high school football victory Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
And don’t let the final score fool you — it was never that close.
Behind a dominating offensive line and the tenacious running of standout halfback Xai’Shaun Edwards, Clear Springs powered to a 28-0 halftime lead before extending the margin to 38-0 late in the third quarter.
Anthony Renfro, the Chargers’ head coach, said his squad’s performance mirrored his practice script for the week.
“We did what we talked about and wanted to do. We talked about putting our foot on the gas and jumping on them early and playing good football,” said Renfro, whose club improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in District 24-6A.
With big lanes carved out by the blocking of Nick Fattig, Jackson Ehlers, Logan Latham, Cody Grasha and Blake Ivy, Edwards scorched his way to 138 first-half yards, posting scoring runs of 16, 12 and 10 yards on the Chargers’ first three possessions.
Edwards logged 109 of his 190 total yards in the opening quarter as Clear Springs scored on marches of 9, 6 and 9 plays while taking a 21-0 advantage with 9:35 left in the second period.
With the game well in hand, the Chargers pumped the brakes and coasted through a sloppy second half.
Brendan Malloy connected with Mu’lzz Tounkara for a 19-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter before Xander Fraga’s 24–yard field goal made it 38-0. Malloy finished 11-of-18 for 178 yards.
For Brazoswood (2-1 district, 6-1), quarterback Isaac Ponce tossed a pair of second-half TDs while adding a 2-yard scoring run, mostly against Springs backups.
With Da’John Anderson’s 62 yards as a compliment to Edwards, the Chargers finished with 312 yards on the ground.
“We had a physical, physical week of practice and it paid off in the game because I thought we played physical early,” Renfro said. “We’re trying to get ready, hopefully get prepared to make a run so physicality was something we thought we’d put emphasis on.
“We handled everything we expected them to do and all out guys did a good job on both sides of the ball.”
The Chargers will now get ready for a matchup with Clear Lake, while the Buccaneers set their sights on a home date with Dickinson, both games Friday night.
