IOWA COLONY
I owa Colony head coach Ray Garza knows how it feels to build a football program from birth. Like a father does to a son, the knowledge Garza is passing down to his Pioneers players will hopefully blaze the trail for success down the road, as the school’s rally cry suggests.
With four games under their collective belts, the Pioneers (0-0, 1-3) open their inaugural District 12-4A, D-I season today against Stafford (1-0, 4-1) at Freedom Field.
“The kids have been working hard since the beginning of August, and they continue to show up to practice with the mindset of learning, getting coached up and getting better,” Garza said. “They come in during the athletic period, get in that weight room and push each other to get better. I am excited about their relentless approach to being the best they can be, especially in a year where none of them have played a varsity snap until our first game.”
Garza highlighted how his team had experienced everything through the season’s first four games. That included a blowout loss in the season opener, winning the first game in program history, scoring a season-high in points the next week but struggling to finish and seeing an early lead vanish quickly against a Wing-T team in Columbia.
Those snaps cannot be replicated in practice, Garza said.
“We’ve had some games that didn’t go our way, we’ve had a close one and, of course, we have won a game,” Garza said. “I guess you could say we have had all of the ups and downs you could have in our non-district.”
The Pioneers are coming off a bye week, allowing players to heal from bumps and bruises and build on the team’s fundamentals.
The Spartans come to town off a 34-7 win over Needville last week.
The team returns 26 players, including 12 starters, led by quarterback Brayden Bastiste (36-of-69 passing, 365 yards, two touchdowns; and 43 carries, 257 yards, three touchdowns). The Spartans do damage on the ground with backs Jamaal Wiley (55 carries, 268 yards, four touchdowns) and Terrance Woods (36 carries, 167 yards, one touchdown).
“Stafford is a good team,” Garza said. “They are big, athletic. They have two good running backs and a quarterback that can throw it and run it. Their defense is very aggressive, and their defensive line is active up front.
“It will be a good test for us and a good opening game for our district (season).”
Two players Garza has seen growth throughout the year as leaders are quarterback Kamal Henry and running back Jacody Miles.
Henry, who transferred from Manvel to get the starting nod at Iowa Colony, is 21-of-46 passing for 253 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 210 rushing yards and one score.
“He is learning every week, and he is a great player with a lot of ability,” Garza said. “We make practice competitive, and we put our kids in situational-type football with intrasquad-like short periods in practice. He may make a mistake, but he is receptive to trying to correct that mistake.
“I could not be prouder of his growth with the situation he has been put in as the starting quarterback.”
Miles is Iowa Colony’s jack-of-all-trades.
The sophomore serves as the team’s leading back, returner on special teams and the Pioneers’ starting safety. Miles leads the team with 307 rushing yards and two touchdowns and has 172 kickoff return yards. On defense, he has 19 tackles, 12 solo.
“Jacody is a great leader, a great teammate and he is in all three phases of the game, and he does it unselfishly,” Garza said.
The Pioneers’ strength on defense stems from their inside linebackers, Henry Kalu and Treshaun O’Neal. The freshman Kalu has tallied 22 tackles, four for a loss, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery, while O’Neal leads the team with 32 tackles and five tackles for a loss. He also has one sack and an interception.
“Both those young men are kids that do what we ask them to do, they have a good football IQ and they can pick up things quickly when we are talking game plan or scheme,” Garza said. “They understand what their 1/11th is and what they are responsible for.”
Garza has established a foundation based on his previous stints throughout Alvin ISD.
The 2001 Alvin High School graduate had assistant coaching stints at Manvel in 2008 and Shadow Creek High School in 2016 under former Manvel assistant Brad Butler.
Garza, a former defensive coordinator for the Sharks, was part of a 2019 Shadow Creek team that won a 5A, D-I state championship and was also on the 2011 Manvel team that advanced to the state finals. Altogether, Garza coached in three championship games before becoming a head coach, and he believes he knows what it takes to get there, he said.
One of the lessons he learned as a member of those new programs was setting a high standard and being consistent with his expectations of his players, he said.
“Both programs started differently as far as what type of schedule they played and what they opened up with in grade level,” Garza said. “If you take all of the experience — both of them were great programs — I have been blessed to be a part of them. We had some great postseason runs, and I don’t take any of it for granted.
“I always try to share that experience with the players.”
Garza used the example of practicing on Thanksgiving, ironically the best feeling in the world for a head football coach, aside from winning a state title. The coach illustrated how practicing on Thanksgiving Day challenges you to reach another level of commitment because time is being sacrificed away from family in preparation for the state tournament.
“You’ve got to believe in the process that, ‘I do this every Monday. I lift weights, I watch film and then I get my Monday practice in,’” Garza said. “That Monday before Thanksgiving practice should look the same as the first Monday of practice for two-a-days. You have to have that same type of commitment when everyone else might be going out of town because you have a game to play.
“I think practicing on Thanksgiving is a special week. Giving them that vision of what it takes and what it looks like the further you go and the type of commitment and mindset you have to have and brotherhood to get through the season … shows them how consistent they need to be to get where we want to be.”
The Pioneers are freshmen and sophomores, with most, if not all, never taking a varsity snap and some never playing football before this season. With inexperience comes more teaching the game than coaching. However, Garza and his staff have no issues being patient with their players, especially for Garza, who epitomizes the word.
“You get into coaching because you want to make a difference in a kid’s life,” Garza said. “I started my career at the junior high level, and you have to do everything — you have to teach kids how to pack their pants, and that is a scripted practice in itself, or you can never get on the grass.
“I don’t think it changes regarding the level you are at to teach kids the game of football. You are trying to translate that to life — what I learn in football, how do I translate that into everyday life? I think that’s the great thing about high school sports because as a coach, you have that ability to help that kid become a better person.”
