There are a lot of things that stand out about Anna Mae Goode-Jones, including her play on the basketball court.
An extraordinary student at Sweeny George Washington Carver High School, Goode-Jones was a solid guard on the basketball team, helping her team capture a 1A Prairie View Interscholastic League state championship in her senior year.
Her contributions will allow Goode-Jones to become the fifth member of that state championship team to be inducted into the PVIL Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
The celebration will be at noon July 23.
“I am just so excited about getting in,” Goode-Jones said. “But really, ... last year when I found out about my sister getting inducted ... I was so happy that she got in. At the same time, I was not happy at all because they selected her and not me. We both played on the same team; I was so hurt that they didn’t select me, but after they explained to me why I settled down.”
No one was inducted for two years because of COVID, so the PVIL induction committee played catch up in 2021.
“Once they told me what the reason was, I understood it,” the 83-year-old said.
A four-year varsity player, the 5-foot-8 Goode-Jones played 3-on-3 for the first three years in high school but finally got to run the full court her senior season.
“In my first year, I didn’t play much as a freshman, but from sophomore year on, I was a starter,” Goode-Jones said. “When we finally had the opportunity to go full court, it was no problem for me running the court the entire time. I enjoyed it because it was fun just playing the game.”
Besides having a height advantage against many opponents, Goode-Jones had the keen ability to be an excellent defensive player.
“Even though I was a guard, I was all over the court because, at that point of my basketball career, I could anticipate passes that were being made by our opponents,” she said. “I just had that understanding of the game that way. Now when we played half court, that wasn’t as much fun as full court. When full-court basketball came to us, I just loved running the court because it allowed us to show how athletic we were.”
Besides ending her basketball career with a state championship, Goode-Jones also finished top of her graduating class.
“For us to participate in playing basketball, we had to get good grades, and I wasn’t going to mess that up,” she said. “It wasn’t difficult for me to study or get good grades. I didn’t even know that I was in line for that, but it was nice because my sister was also a valedictorian when she was a senior.”
Besides playing her favorite sport, Goode-Jones was a member of the student council, charm club and debate team. She was also honored as the homecoming queen.
“My father passed when I graduated high school, and our mother took the responsibility of taking care of us and did a great job,” Goode-Jones said. “We grew up in a good neighborhood, so we had a very nice upbringing, which allowed us to excel in whatever we wanted. My mother was very firm with us but was very fair as well.
“We grew up picking cotton, and the reason we did that was to buy our shoes, and it was just something our parents passed down to us about working hard, and if we wanted things, we had to work for it. That’s how we made our extra money in order to buy things for ourselves. So our parents were our role models growing up, and our family, like aunts and cousins, were all good to us.”
One of the reasons Goode-Jones excelled on the basketball court was going up against tough opponents.
“When I first came to Sweeny George Washington Carver, I used to play basketball with the boys because the girls in my class used to dress up with their fingernails painted and were just so cute,” she said. “But all I wanted to do was play basketball, and the boys let me play with them. Now that was fun because I was taller than they were.”
After high school, she attended Prairie View University, where she majored in physical education and had a minor in biology. She started her teaching career in Pittsburg at Douglas High School in East Texas.
She continued teaching at M.B. Smiley High School in Houston, later becoming a guidance counselor after earning her master’s degree before retiring from the school sometime later.
Wanting to spend time around people, Goode-Jones later became a greeter at Walmart.
