Without taking a snap in Football Bowl Subdivision play, Cam Ward is on a watch list for a prestigious college award.
Ward, who announced his transfer to Pac-12 school Washington State in January, is one of 86 college football players to be on the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. The award goes to the most outstanding player in college football.
The West Columbia native is the first Cougar to have his name on the watch list since running back Max Borghi in 2020, according to the college recruiting website 247Sports. Ward is one of nine Pac-12 players to make it to the watch list, the website states.
Twenty semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 1, and three finalists are narrowed down Nov. 22. The winner will be named Dec. 8, with a presentation given March 10, 2023, in Atlantic City.
Ward made a name for himself in college football following two seasons at the Football Championship Subdivision school, the University of Incarnate Word.
In his two years at the San Antonio college, the only Texas-born Jerry Rice Award winner — the top freshman player in college football — completed 567-of-893 passes (63.4 percent) for 6,908 yards, 71 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also carried the ball 112 times for 67 yards and three scores.
Ward owns the school record for most career touchdown passes, most career passing yards and the most passing touchdowns in a single season. He also set single-game records for most passing touchdowns with seven and passing yards with 610 against Southeastern Louisiana.
Before committing to UIW, he had no offers from Division I schools; now, he is on a watch list as one of the best players in college football.
“I still have that same mindset, that chip on my shoulder,” he said in an interview in May. “I have always felt that I am one of the best quarterbacks in the country — even in high school when I was a zero-star recruit, throwing picks left and right with a bad completion ratio.
“I always had that confidence in my game that I could compete at the highest level, and being in the portal finally gave me a chance to do that. It just shows that I am ready for the opportunity.”
The Cougars open the season Sept. 3 at home against Idaho.
