CROSS-COUNTRY
The Brazoswood Buccaneers finished fifth Saturday at the Seven Lakes Showcase.
The Bucs registered 122 points. Tompkins won the meet with 74 points, followed by Klein Oak with 108, Strake Jesuit with 113, host Seven Lakes with 116 and Brazoswood to round out the top five teams.
Nineteen schools competed in the invite.
Giovani Diaz led the way for the Bucs with an 11th-place time of 16:27.9.
Diego Moya crossed the finish line in 16:39.6 and Charles Patton in 16:55.8 to place 26th.
Rounding out the Bucs’ scoring was Mason McFeeters (28th, 16:59.9), Trace Whitley (41st, 17:20.8) and Trevor Kuhlman (42nd, 17:21.1) and Jack Davies (75th, 18:28.1).
The Lady Bucs placed 17th, led by Jordan Harvey, who finished 32nd with a time of 20:52.5.
Kingwood won the girls title with 77 points, followed by Klein Oak (113), Tompkins (124), Stratford (132) and George Ranch (136) to round out the top five schools.
Also running for Brazoswood was Ava Andress (22:13.3), Amira Walton (22:21.8), Juliana Funk (22:34.8), Kaitlyn O’Bryan (23:42.4), Giselle Moya (24:01.5) and Kerrington Sparkman (24:14.8).
The Brazoswood Bucs junior varsity team placed seventh at Seven Lakes with 184 points.
Jack Lower led the way with a third-place time of 17:55.5. Trenton Whitley placed 16th with a time of 18:39.0, Brandon Woodsantos crossed the line in 20:48.6 and Brayden Smith rounded out the top five in 21:00.1.
Luke Pottratz (21:42.4) and Sebastian Charles (22:43.1) also competed.
For the Lady Bucs JV team, Penelope Mulholland finished her race in 15:01.6 and Michaela Gutermuth ran in 17:04.
The Brazoswood Bucs freshmen team had three runners Saturday. Eric Garrison finished in 12:45.0, Nico Cortez had a time of 13:26.9 and Ben Pottratz ran in 13:34.1.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Warriors win 1st district game
Angleton Christian won its first TCAL District 6-2A match of the season Thursday with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Texas Christian at Angleton Christian School.
Zoe Mendez paced the Lady Warriors (1-1, 3-5) with seven kills, and Sophia Saenz registered three.
Avery Davenport led the Lady Warriors in service aces with seven, Saenz had six and Ravyn Williams finished five.
Angleton Christian lost in its district opener with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 defeat to School of the Woods on Aug. 26.
Mendez led the team with six kills and a block, and Ambryn Tribble recorded 14 digs.
The Lady Warriors travel today to play Humble Christian.
Columbia competes at Santa Fe Tournament: The Lady ’Necks earned a 25-22, 25-21 victory over Alief Elsik in the team’s opening match Thursday at the Santa Fe Tournament.
Kate Kondra produced a team-high 12 kills, followed by seven from Katelin Arnold and five from Haley Broussard.
Briana Yanez led the team in service aces with three, and Arnold recorded three blocks.
Payton Damborsky had 19 digs, followed by nine from Yanez and eight from Kondra. Damborsky collected 12 assists, and Katelynn Lewis had 10.
Columbia lost its second tournament match to Santa Fe, 25-17, 25-19, and Saturday to Pasadena, 25-13, 25-9. The Lady ’Necks rebounded Friday with a straight set win over Terry, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.
Columbia (14-10) opens District 25-4A play today against Bay City at home.
Iowa Colony falls in pair of matches: The Lady Pioneers were swept in a pair of non-district matches last week.
Iowa Colony lost to Rudder, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7, and El Campo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-10.
Against Rudder, Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers with four kills and two blocks, and Payton Watson recorded four blocks.
Kaydee Howard had 10 digs, Preston finished with six and Taylor Bonner-Williams finished with five.
Preston recorded three kills and two aces in the loss to El Campo, and Bonner-Williams contributed eight digs.
Iowa Colony (1-6) will host Paetow today.
