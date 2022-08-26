Keilan Sweeny caught quarterback Diego Ochoa’s 20-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining in the game, and Pedro Cavazos’ extra point put Needville over Columbia, 21-20, in Friday’s season opener at Blue Jay Stadium.
The Roughnecks — facing their former District 12-4A opponent before this year’s realignment — jumped out to a 12-0 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
Tate Thrasher scored the game’s first points with a 9-yard pass to Jaheim Campbell. The missed extra point made it 6-0.
Kavion Lewis put the team up 12-0 with a 24-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked.
Needville responded with touchdowns on back-to-back drives — scoring runs of 4 and 25 yards from Da’Shawn Burton — to give the Blue Jays a 14-12 lead at the half.
Trevon Lewis put Columbia up for a final time with 2:47 left in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. Thrasher converted the two-point conversion with a run into the end zone to make it a 20-14 game.
Kavion Lewis led the ’Necks on the ground with 69 yards on eight carries and a score. Campbell registered 49 yards on 11 carries, and Trevon Lewis ran for 32 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Naqualyn Grice finished his first game back from a torn ACL with 32 yards on six runs.
Thrasher was 4-of-13 passing for 87 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.
