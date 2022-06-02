SWEENY — Dylan White made some big plays on the football field to get noticed during his three years on the Sweeny Bulldog varsity.
The senior standout landed on the all-District 12-4A D-II first team as a wide receiver, and now will play his favorite sport at the next level.
“It feels real good. It’s always been my dream to go somewhere and make a name for myself,” White said.
That somewhere will be Blinn Junior College in Brenham.
“It was a hard decision because there was a school in Iowa that really wanted me, but I just decided that it was just too far for me,” White said. “I really just wanted to stay close, but also because of the connections that I could make as well to continue on after Blinn.”
His video attracted the Buccaneer coaching staff.
“They were happy to have me there and right away they said that I was a playmaker,” White said. “They also mentioned that I would be someone that I could be good for them.”
In his final season with the Bulldogs, White finished with 42 catches for 637 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 70.8 yards a game in the nine games he played. White averaged 15.2 yards per catch with his longest going for 58 yards.
“I am someone who can see the game well and understand just as well because I’ve been watching and playing it for quite some time,” he said. “Another thing that I do is pick up things quickly.”
Other programs inquiring about his services were Mount Union Community School in Iowa and Northern American University in Houston.
The Buccaneers were 5-5 overall in 2021, including 3-4 in the Region XIV Conference, finishing tied for fourth place with three other teams.
Just a couple of months away from reporting to his new team, White is staying busy working to improve.
“Every time that I was on the field I made sure to run my routes hard and just trying to do the best I could to help my team,” White said. “But I have teamed up with MJ White and Javorskie Lane and they are helping me to just get better on the football field. In working with MJ White, he is working with me on my backpedal and breaks. He wants me to stay low when I am doing those drills. There is still a lot to learn and I am just there soaking it up.”
White wants to be one of the hardest players at Blinn Junior College, he said.
“All I want to do is just go there and work, and since they don’t know much about me, I need to stand out in some ways,” he said.
White remembers his sophomore season on varsity.
“During those days, I was playing with Trey Fields and Justice Clemons and the way they played I just tried to follow there lead,” White said. “Since they were seniors, I just tried to pick up on the things that they worked on, but I knew that I had to be patient.”
