LAKE JACKSON
For the 33rd year, volunteers were hard at work Monday morning tagging redfish in preparation for releasing them across the Texas coast from Louisiana to Mexico.
The tradition at Sea Center Texas was in time for the annual Coastal Conservation Association Texas STAR Tournament.
With more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships, the STAR Tournament will run through Sept. 5.
“Today, we are releasing redfish from the Brazos to Galveston. Then, another group will be going west to Matagorda Bay from the San Bernard to the Colorado River,” CCA Texas STAR volunteer Kelton Thomson said. “A week ago, we sent 40-something redfish to the hatchery in Corpus Christi, and they will be released all the way from there to the Mexico border.”
Thomson has been a part of the tagging redfish process since its inception.
“I look forward to just seeing the anglers catch these redfish, which is the most interesting thing about this tournament,” Thompson said. “Normally, people will ask what we are doing, and we will tell them, but we will also point out that they have to be registered for this tournament in order to win a truck/boat trailer for the first five caught, and then the next five get a trailer.”
James Heller is a 22-year veteran, about three time longer than Carol Jones. Rookie volunteers Robert Fenner and Steven Seth helped out.
“These fish were collected by volunteers, and we accumulate them here at the Sea Center. We tag them and distribute them a week before the tournament begins,” Heller said. “A total of 76 redfish will be distributed from Sea Center from Port Aransas to Sabine with another 44 from the Marine Development Center in Corpus (Christi) from Port Aransas to Port Isabel. This year, we are tagging 120 total redfish, 60 red tags and 60 blue tags to go with the divisions in the tournament. This year, we are looking at about 60,000 anglers who have entered this tournament.”
Tagging redfish for the STAR Tournament has been happening at the Sea Center Texas since it opened in the early 1990s.
“When they first decided to put this tournament on, it was Burt Moritz, who recently passed away, and Bill Kinney who came up with the idea, but it’s a tournament that has now expanded into Louisiana, Florida and I think one of the Carolinas,” Thomson said. “So what we have found out along the way is that at the Plant B Intake at Dow Chemical, there are lots of redfish, and so we’ve been able to catch those redfish and hold them, tag them and release them for the tournament. Once we built the hatchery, this made it simpler because we would bring those redfish here to the Sea Center Texas, and we would use their holding tanks to keep them for us.”
Some redfish jumped all over the place while getting tagged by Heller as Jones documented each one.
“This process hasn’t changed since I started volunteering seven years ago,” Jones said. “What I do is record the tag numbers and what direction the redfish are headed. But another one of my jobs is to help hold down the fish, and they were alive this morning.”
Sea Center Texas hatchery biologist Courtney Moore has been involved with the process since 2006.
“It’s a fun event, and yes, the redfish are a little lively this morning,” Moore said.
Heller knows redfish can go a long way once they are released.
“This tournament is like lightning strikes, but my advice is to get out and fish because some of these redfish have been caught a month after being released, or they will be 30 miles away,” Heller said. “We just never know what the fish will do once they hit the water.”
As lively as these redfish were, anglers could be in for a long summer.
“That is interesting because we did a tournament quite a few years back where we released — it might have been for a weekend tournament, but not associated with CCA,” Thomson said. “We released them at the San Luis Pass, and the next day it was caught off one of the Galveston fishing piers, so that fish went 10 to 20 miles. Months later, another one was caught at San Luis Pass, where we released them for that tournament. So it is interesting data to find out how and where these redfish travel once released. And even one time, there was one redfish that found its way back into the Dow Chemical Plant B Intake years later.”
