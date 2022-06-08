DANBURY — Levi Flora, a fourth-generation rancher, looked far from home for his chance to play football at the next level.
A school in the Great Plains is giving him a chance.
“I loved football from the time I ended my first season,” Flora said. “When our season ended against Franklin this fall, I was completely heartbroken because I had no college offers, and I was sure I had played my last snap. I was beyond excited when I started getting texts and phone calls from all of these colleges, which I found through the Houston Texans Senior Showcase.
“It is a great opportunity for guys looking to get college scouts looking for them.”
Flora found his school in Luther College, and he recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at the campus in Decorah, Iowa.
“I chose Luther because, after talking to the coaches, even before a visit, I could tell that the culture was something I wanted to be a part of,” he said. “A good football team has to have a good culture and players and staff with good character to be successful, and Luther has that.”
Flora also talked to coaches from Lyon College in Arkansas, Central Methodist University in Missouri and Knox College in Illinois. He will play at quarterback, but anticipates playing special teams during his freshman year.
The program will be in its first season under new head coach Joe Troche, who was hired for the position in December. Luther College is a Division III school that competes in the American Rivers Conference. The program has won two games from 2018-21, including an 0-10 campaign in 2021.
“Historically, Luther started with an excellent football team, but in recent years it hasn’t been very good,” Flora said. “The coaching staff this year is all new and looking to rebuild.”
Rebuilding is not something new for Flora, however. The recent Danbury grad was a sophomore when head coach Trey Herrmann took over the program and began rebuilding the team.
“That was also a big part of my decision to go to Luther,” he said.
Flora started three years at quarterback, inside linebacker and cornerback for the Panthers. He also played receiver, H-back, running back and special teams, and because of his versatility, Flora was named the District 24-3A utility player of the year in his senior season.
Flora’s senior season turned out to be unique for him. The Panthers made the playoffs for the fourth time in program history and the first time in eight seasons.
“My dad graduated from Danbury in 1992, and he also played football here,” Flora said. “They won a total of two games in his high school career, and that seemed to be the narrative my first two years on varsity — we won one or two games in a season and never had a prayer’s chance to make playoffs.
“Then this year we had a great summer and fall camp, came out the first game of the season (and) we did good, which no one expects from Danbury.”
Flora overcame an injury that sidelined him for two weeks, but he was back in time to play against Hull-Daisetta, which began the team’s postseason run.
“That was really the beginning of our playoff bid, and it went well from there,” he said. “I can’t articulate how special it was to play in games that we were up 20 to 30 points with my friends that I had been down 20 to 30 points. When we won the game against Rice (Consolidated) to make the playoffs, it was surreal.
“For the next week, I talked to people that played with my dad, and they helped me realize just how special the season was. It was unfortunate that we played the No. 1-ranked team in the state to end our season. I still believe that if we would’ve played someone else, we would have made a deep playoff run, but I’m really glad that I was able to be a part of a historic season for the Danbury football program.”
Flora will pursue a business management degree.
