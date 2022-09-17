The Brazoswood Buccaneers improved to 4-0 to start a season in nearly a decade Friday after beating Houston Westbury, 63-21, at Butler Stadium in the Bucs’ final non-district game of the season.
The win marks the first time Brazoswood has started a season 4-0 since 2015. B’wood is outscoring opponents 245-100 during non-district play.
The Bucs scored first on their opening drive with a 65-yard, six-play drive that ended with a Jose Trevino 3-yard touchdown run. A 21-yard pass from Isaac Ponce to Kade Bengtson galvanized the drive early.
The two-point try was no good following a couple of Westbury penalties.
The Huskies responded to give Brazoswood its first deficit since the second half of the Week 1 game against Beaumont United when quarterback Rickey Golightly Jr. hit Christopher Jones for a 70-yard touchdown pass. The extra point gave the Huskies (1-3) their only lead of the game, 7-6, with 8:48 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bucs scored 28 straight points to lead 35-7 at the half.
The team regained the lead, 13-7, on Ponce’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Bengtson to complete a 44-yard drive in three plays. Trevino scored his second touchdown of the night on the Bucs’ next scoring possession with a 1-yard run to cap off an eight-play, 62-yard possession. Ponce ran it in for a successful two-point conversion to make the score 21-7.
With 9:56 left in the first half, Brazoswood took advantage of great field position following Jayden Blackmon’s punt return when Ponce scored using his legs — an 11-yard scamper that pushed B’wood’s lead to 28-7.
Ponce ran to the end zone again on the team’s next scoring drive, this one from 40 yards out to make it 35-7 at the half.
Westbury broke Brazoswood’s scoring with another big play between Golightly and Jones — a 75-yard touchdown pass between the two — to complete a 95-yard drive. The extra point was no good to make it a 35-13 score.
Jones finished the night with 205 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
The Bucs reached the end zone on four of the game’s five scoring drives, beginning with a 22-yard pass from Ponce to Anthony Trevino. Ponce struck again on the next B’wood drive with an 8-yard scoring run with 2:19 left in the third quarter to cap off a 56-yard drive that ate up 2:01.
Brazoswood had its biggest lead of the night, 56-13, when receiver Cole Hagan got in on the scoring with a 26-yard reception.
Westbury scored for a final time on an Anthony Bravo touchdown run, and the Bucs did the rest when backup quarterback Braxton Welch scored on a 3-yard run to complete a 70-yard, seven-play drive with 1:47 remaining in regulation.
Sam Garcia’s extra point made it 63-21.
The Bucs more than doubled the Huskies in first downs with 24 compared to 10, and Brazoswood racked up 412 rushing yards en route to a 505-yard evening for the offense.
Ponce accounted for 252 of those yards. He was 11-of-15 for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Ponce also had 159 yards and three scores on 14 carries.
Jose Trevino finished with 17 carries for 138 yards and two scores, Bengtson had five receptions for 72 yards and a score, and Anthony Trevino had a touchdown on three catches and 45 yards.
Garcia was 8-for-8 on his extra points.
Brazoswood will open District 24-6A play next week against Clear Creek at Veteran Memorial Stadium.
