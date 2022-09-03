The Columbia and Brazosport junior varsity football teams ended in a 12-12 score Thursday in Freeport.
Members of the ’Necks’ offensive line, including Rhett Roundtree, Pierce White, Landen Soto, Trevor Kelly and Solomon Hogan, pounded away at Brazosport all night to open running lanes for backs Jayce Mata, Caden Meyer and Hunter Burch. Scoring touchdowns for the ’Necks were Krischian Hamby and Hunter Burch.
The Defensive standouts were Aidan Kyle with an interception and a fumble recovery; Caden Bledsoe with an interception; Brian Russell with two sacks; Carmelo Bell with three sacks; and Eli Eliason, Travis Schoppa, Soto and Peirce White each contributed on the defensive line.
The tie keeps the Roughnecks unbeaten as they host Lamar Randle next week at Griggs Field.
Columbia freshmen improve to 2-0: The Columbia Roughnecks freshmen team left Freeport on Thursday with a 30-14 victory over the Exporters.
The ’Necks’ run game was the key to victory. Braden Gilliam and Bryce Pinheiro, Billy Williams, Jacob Langen, Ian Stewart, Adyn Garza, Parker Grayson, Corbin Lavender and Landyn Solis were workhorses up front that pounded the defense all night.
Logan Lewis, Luke Breazeale and Bradley Gilliam each scored a rushing touchdown.
The ’Necks’ defense dominated the Exporters. Robert Phillips, Corbyn Powers and Lavender were all over the quarterback all night, and Braden Gilliam, Pinheiro, Lewis, Solis and Gatlin Lancaster held their ground, limiting Brazosport to two touchdowns.
The Roughnecks host Lamar Randle next week at Griggs Field.
Angleton JV out to 2-0 start: The Angleton junior varsity has stormed out of the gate with a 2-0 start on the season following a 14-0 win over Montgomery Lake Creek in Week 1 and a 17-6 win Thursday against Clear Lake.
Melvon Cordy-Perry, Dante Wiley and Da’Marcus Smith have all had standout performances on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have found success with a stingy defense and an efficient offense.
The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday when they host Manvel.
Wildcat freshmen fall to Clear Lake: Angleton’s lone score was not enough in a 39-7 loss Thursday to Clear Lake.
Quarterback Tre Latimer hit receiver Kaleb Jammer for the Wildcats’ (0-2) lone score. Kicker Julian Gonzalez added the extra point.
Cornerback Ray’Shaud Crecy led the way with some hard hits and two passes defensed.
The Wildcats will open district play Thursday when they travel to Manvel.
