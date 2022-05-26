The Battle of the San Bernard will be renewed today when Columbia and Sweeny face off in a Class 4A, Region IV championship series.
For this meeting to occur, each team had to go through four tough regional opponents, and now that they have, the chance to compete in the UIL Softball State Championship Tournament next week in Austin awaits.
One interested observer is first-year Sweeny head coach Darian Harris, a junior first baseman for the Lady ’Necks in 2011 when the two programs played each other for the right to go to state.
The atmosphere was spectacular as fan bases from both cities converged on the scene with horns, whistles and enthusiasm, she said.
“It was absolutely insane, and I do believe the entire communities from Sweeny and West Columbia were there and probably people from outside of our towns as well,” Harris said. “It seemed like the entire county was there, especially where we played the first game at the University of Houston. That was a big stage to play on, and it was a lot more fanfare than what both teams were used to. During district, we had a lot of crowds but nothing like those games in 2011 where we had to play them to go to state. I know there is going to be a huge crowd in this series as well.”
Sweeny came out on top that year, but while both programs are rivals, they are also neighbors who have known each other since they were youngsters.
“Each team knows what each pitcher will pitch. Sweeny knows what Braylynn (Henderson) will pitch to them, and Columbia knows what Corie (Byrd) will pitch to them,” Columbia head coach Lauren Guthrie said. “Both teams have amazing athletes, and I am proud of the group I am coaching now. But I am proud of Sweeny as well with Darian (Harris) leading them as a first-year head coach. That’s awesome, and I am just glad that it’s both our two teams competing at this point in the region final.”
These teams are comparable because of their play. Both are backed by solid pitching and possess high-scoring offenses.
Harris was on the losing side of that 2011 matchup, but she feels she might have an advantage in such a pressure-packed, best-of-three series this time around.
“We are thinking positively, and I am hoping that I will be on the good side of it by the time it’s over,” Harris said. “I have been able to tell the girls my side of that story from 2011 and just how we approached a region final.
Columbia was not a district champion that year, but the Lady ’Necks beat Sweeny twice in the regular season — like how the Lady Dogs come into today’s Game 1 having beaten Columbia twice this year.
“But our mindset and our approach going into those games did underestimate them a little bit because we knew we had beat them twice already,” Harris said. “We didn’t approach it right, we didn’t have the right mindset and went in there thinking that we had it in the bag, and that was opposite of what happened. With me going through that and now as a coach, I told the girls to have a totally opposite approach to what we had back then. I told my girls now to be humble and ready to compete and that the two games that we played this season do not matter.
“We are not going to underestimate Columbia. We understand we don’t have anything in the bag.”
Softball continues to be a successful sport at the high school level, thanks to each town’s youth leagues. Most of the players grew up in the game with each other, such as Henderson and Byrd.
“Me and Braylynn grew up with the same pitching coach, and eventually we became very good friends, even to say we are best friends,” Byrd said.
Byrd mentioned other Lady ’Necks she played with growing up, including catcher Mariah Velazquez, outfielder Kate Kondra and shortstop Madison Hornback.
This high-stake series is represented by friends looking to get the upper hand on bragging rights.
“It shows the breed of kids we have in both of our schools,” Guthrie said. “Both teams are great hitting teams who play good defense, and like I’ve said that we have faced the tougher pitching in our district.”
Guthrie was on the 2011 Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islander softball team that won the Southland Conference.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.