FREEPORT — After a few spotty showers here and there, the third day of fishing settled into a hot one at the 75th annual Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta.
Inshore fishing continued to prosper Saturday with leaderboard changing on an hourly basis.
In the juvenile inshore division, Will Smith did some overnight fishing and came in with a good-sized gar over in Liverpool.
“We got out there last night, slung some baits and waited around and caught a couple of good ones, not exactly the ones we wanted,” Smith said. “They fought a bit and jumped a couple of times. We were targeting gar just to catch something different and it would be nice to catch one that is big.”
His catch took over third place in the division at 43.6 pounds.
“A fish like that with that many teeth and going crazy, it's good to secure him a little bit so that it doesn’t snap your line,” Smith said.
Smith’s friend, Bradden Korenek wound up in second with a 54.6-pound gar.
A couple of years ago, Smith won the Lifetime Fishing license with a redfish.
Taking over first place in the flounder H&L was Angleton’s Orren Arden with a 6.12-pound catch.
“We caught it about an hour ago, and once we got it up to the boat, when I saw it I freaked out a bit,” Arden said. “My wife beat it up with the net a few times and it ran off a couple of times but we finally got it in.”
From Oyster Creek, Arden has been fishing the Fiesta for the last 40 years, winning a boat at one time.
At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Brazoria’s Jaycob Gonzales was doing a bit of shrimping when he got lucky and landed twice on the leaderboard.
“We caught a couple of croakers at Morrison Park, which is toward Bryan Beach,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales’ second-place catch was .46 and his third-placer weighed .38.
Offshore fishing remained limited in both adult and juvenile. Fishing will continue until 3 p.m. today.
COOKOFF
A total of 21 teams signed up for this year’s Fishin’ Fiesta barbecue cook-off with $5,000 total prize money.
Participants included the Smokin’ Bones team of one, Gerald Lowman from Brazoria. Lowman has been competing at the Fishin’ Fiesta Cook-Off for the past 15 years.
“My specialty is my brisketm but my ribs are pretty good as well,” Lowman said. “Off and on is my chicken, especially depending where one is.”
Lowman has never placed at this particular competition.
“I am hoping and crossing my fingers that I at least get to place on something,” Lowman said.
All the way from Pearland was Edward Foster and his family — wife, Lynn, and twin daughters, Jackie and Abby.
Last year, their brisket and ribs made the final table.
“From last year, I really learned just some things on how to cope with the heat a bit better,” Edward Foster said. “We just got better tents and fans. But then again, today there is a nice breeze coming off the bay.”
The Fosters had a nice pit to prepare their entries.
“It’s a Jambo Pit with an offset stick burner where the fire goes on one side and goes across the chamber out the stack,” Edward Foster said. “It looks good and it cooks good as well.”
The I’Cook team was led by former Brazosport Exporter wide receiver Toric Goins, joined by Tyronne Ferguson and Robert Royston. Goins and company were looking to place.
“This is the first time that I have ever competed in a cook-off, and it's the first time for me to be competing here at the Fishin’ Fiesta,” Goins said. “I am always cooking, so I just thought I’d see what this was all about. But, hey, I cook everything and everything is good.”
After playing at Texas Southern University, Goins played nine years of arena football, mostly with the Corpus Christi Hammerheads.
“I played against Terrell Owens and Peter Warrick where I was the No. 1 receiver in the league when they were in the league,” Goins said.
