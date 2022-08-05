Pearland needed to come from behind to advance in the winner’s bracket, but the Brazoria County Little League team got the job done.
Pearland used a four-run sixth-inning rally to beat Starkville, Mississippi, 6-4, and advance to the semifinal round of the Southwest Region Little League tournament Friday at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
Pearland will play Texas West at 4 p.m. Sunday for the right to play in the championship game at noon Tuesday.
The Wylie Little League team won, 3-2, in seven innings Friday night.
Head coach Aaron Cummings was not available for comment Friday night.
Playing as Texas East, Pearland trailed the entire game Friday until the top of the sixth.
With Pearland down 3-0 heading into the fifth inning, Manuel Castillo Jr. got the rally going with a triple to right field and scored on a Cooper Arbaugh double.
Arbaugh advanced to third on a passed ball, and Pearland loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks.
Kaiden Shelton struck out, but Arbaugh scored on a wild pitch with Jackson Wolfe up to bat to pull the game to 3-2. Wolfe grounded out to end the inning.
Pearland took the lead for good in the next frame beginning with back-to-back singles by Landon Karel and Austin Cummings to open the frame. After Castillo struck out, Malachi Clark drove in the tying run with a ground ball to second, and Clark reached base safely thanks to an error.
Ethan Richardson then drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right field to plate Cummings and advance Clark to third. Clark scored on an error by the right fielder to make it 5-3.
Cohen Hartman’s fielder’s choice scored Jacolby Mayberry — who pinch ran for Richardson — for a 6-3 lead.
Corey Kahn came on to pitch the ninth, allowing a run but strikes out the final batter with the winning run at the first base to seal the victory.
He was credited with the win.
Kahn had to work around leadoff runner Zaidyn Spencer after he reached base safely on a dropped third strike. Kahn came back by striking out Knox Smith and getting Jackson Pounds to fly out to put Mississippi down to its final out.
Marcus Hendrix II walked, and Jack Northcutt’s single scored Spencer from second. Jackson Dodds was hit by a pitch to load the bases as Dobbs represented the winning run. Kahn, however, got Taj Prater to strike out swinging for the final out.
Shelton was Pearland’s starting pitcher, striking out four and allowing one run in 2 1/3 hitless innings. Cummings pitched in two innings of relief, surrendering two runs on three hits.
Cummings batted 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Clark, Arbaugh and Richardson each drove in a run for Pearland.
