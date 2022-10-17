LAKE JACKSON
The Wilderness Golf Course is looking to keep up its appearance with a long overdue facelift already in the works.
With the tournament season winding down for the soon-to-be 20-year-old facility, subtle upgrades will overtake the golf course’s clubhouse for the next few months, with a possible larger-scale project on the horizon.
The months-long projects are a collaboration between course-operator KemperSports, General Manager Matt Cohen and the City of Lake Jackson.
“It’s a great facility, and it is functioning at a very high level,” Cohen said. “Nothing is broken; we are just trying to improve, add and create better and new experiences for the residents and the players.
“Hopefully, it will create more revenue and opportunities for the city.”
Renovations include power washing and staining the exterior of the building, not including the club’s deck and railings, Cohen said. That project will be looked at separately as part of determining the best course of action for that part of the clubhouse, he said. The staining and power-washing phase of the renovation is complete.
“The look restores it to more of a log cabin feel, and the feedback we have been getting has been positive,” he said.
The phase upgrading the interior will begin Wednesday, Cohen said. That will include sanding and refinishing the floors and renovating the restrooms.
That work will take about 30 days, then construction will pause around the holidays before work resumes in the spring with the renovation of the golf shop portion of the clubhouse, including the retail counter area.
Cohen expects the two-phase renovation to be finished as early as next summer.
“We will possibly expand the kitchen area, too,” Cohen said. “We will expand the size and production capacity in the kitchen so we can keep more events in-house and serve more golf tournaments, weddings, banquets and things like that, so we don’t have to have outside catering brought in.
“The enhanced snack bar helps us take our food and beverage offerings to another level.”
In Lake Jackson’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, $120,000 is allocated for golf course projects.
Changes to the golf club’s kitchen have already begun.
The course’s Facebook page has been posting updated entrees and sandwiches for the last couple of months. The Wilderness has also begun outdoor grilling with its eight-burner gas grill and a smoker.
“We have smoked brisket and a pork shoulder the last few weeks, and we are doing hot, freshly sliced brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, things like that,” Cohen said. “It’s the first step in showing people that it doesn’t have to be a hot dog or deli sandwich. We can do a little bit more and customize some of those menus.
“We can certainly serve 100 to 120 people with anything we can do on the grill or smoker, it would just take some planning, but in smaller groups, it’s easy. We are starting to let people know they have options here.”
While it’s not fine dining, Cohen said, it is certainly an upgrade over what the course has offered in the past and a better fit of what golfers like to eat.
“As we continue to grow our production capabilities and hopefully see the results in revenue and financial results, we anticipate adding some people to our staff,” Cohen said. “We are already talking to one gentleman about being our grill chef and our guy who works on the weekends to handle outdoor cooking.”
After the initial renovations, there is a hope of opening up the clubhouse, which would include removing the inside walls that separate the clubhouse from the outdoor patio, placing an HVAC unit and putting glass over the patio.
“We could have a couple of entrances, breezeways, or sliding doors to create an indoor/outdoor feel. That is the longer range vision and goal,” Cohen said. “And if we are able to accomplish that, it would open things up to be able to do a lot more in terms of weddings, banquets and private parties.”
While not everyone is an avid golfer or agrees with the city taking dollars and putting them toward maintaining a golf course, Cohen’s vision is to make sure The Wilderness does all it can to provide residents and golfers near and far with a good experience.
He hopes those experiences lead to positive reviews, bringing more people to the area and increasing revenue for the city at the course and its businesses.
“The facility has been well used and certainly in need of a little bit of a facelift, but it is still a great facility,” Cohen said. “The small things we are doing will restore it to a new, crisp facility and to what you would want and expect to be for people coming from Lake Jackson and surrounding communities.”
