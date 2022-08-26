Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season is here for the rest of Southern Brazoria County, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups.
Former district foes Columbia and Needville face off at Blue Jay Stadium today. A 56-35 victory over the Blue Jays last season helped pave the way for the Roughnecks to clinch a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons.
A pair of playoff teams from 2021 in Brazosport and Sealy face off as the University of Utah commit Randon Fontenette hits the field for his final high school football season opener.
The Eagles will be under the lights at Brazosport Christian School, Danbury opens the season on the road against familiar foe Louise and a new era begins with Iowa Colony playing its first varsity game.
COLUMBIA AT NEEDVILLE
This is a marquee game in Week 1. Both teams were District 12-4A, D-I foes, but with Columbia’s enrollment dropping based on newly updated figures, the West of the Brazos school was realigned to Division II.
The series is even at 11, with Needville winning two of the last three matchups.
The Blue Jays return 26 players, 15 starters, from a disappointing 1-4 district mark and 3-7 overall record. The team loses quarterback Bryce Ninder and will insert sophomore Keilan Sweeny. Around the young quarterback are returning sophomore running back Da’Shawn Burton (1,178 yards, 16 touchdowns) and junior wideout Alex Coffin (12 catches, 287 yards, three touchdowns).
The ’Necks transition to a new 4-2-5 look on defense with a strong defensive line and backfield, led by leading tackler Makailum Castile and slot corner Jamarcus Higgins.
The Roughnecks’ revamped running game will look to take advantage of a defense that surrendered 35 points a game a season ago. Trevon Lewis should get plenty of action in the Wing-T offense.
Today will mark the first time these teams have opened a season against each other since 1999, a 21-7 win for the Roughnecks.
BRAZOSPORT AT SEALY
Today will be the sixth matchup between the two teams. In last season’s opener, the Tigers got the best of B’port, 43-14.
The Tigers lose more than they return, with 29 players gone from a year ago but retain 11 starters.
The biggest returning starter is quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski, who was 17-of-25 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns against the Exporters last year. Hmielewski also ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
The quarterback will have receiver Haden Wernecke back (six catches, 82 yards, two touchdowns against B’port). Still, the Exporters anticipate a more experienced defense under a new scheme will make a difference.
Quarterback Randon Fontenette was bottled up in the 2021 opener, throwing for 74 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Richard Hahn (11 tackles against B’port) will lead the Tigers’ defense.
FORT BEND HOMESCHOOL AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN
The Chargers were the top seed in their district last season and finished 7-4 overall, including a 56-8 win against BCS in Week 7.
Quarterback Micah Sprinkle returns for his senior year. He passed for 1,017 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and ran for 706 yards and eight scores. Receivers Kole Guerra (28 catches, 262 yards, four touchdowns) and Cooper Mans (12 catches, 411 yards, nine touchdowns) will test the Eagles’ speedy secondary, which returns Ethan Nelson and Elijah Burris.
DANBURY AT LOUISE
The Hornets were a playoff team a year ago and return six starters on offense and eight on defense. Louise will rely on running back Trayvon Kimble, a 1,000-yard rusher from a year ago who scored 17 touchdowns. Andrew Huerta (28 catches, 418 yards and four touchdowns) and Holden Watson (15 catches, 180 yards) add to Louise’s talented skill positions.
The Panthers won last season’s opener, 28-7, and lead the all-time series, 15-13-3.
IOWA COLONY AT FORT BEND CHRISTIAN
The Eagles, a TAPPS team, won their district and finished 9-4 overall last season.
Brady Dever will lead the Eagles’ offense. The senior was 226-of-353 for 3,958 yards, 57 touchdowns and five interceptions to lead the team’s high-powered offense. Sophomore Cobey Sellers played some quarterback last season and running back (219 yards, four touchdowns). The Eagles will have to manufacture a running game with the loss of Samuel Leblue, a 1,800-yard, 13-touchdown running back last season.
Dever’s leading receiver, Bryan Domino returns. He caught 55 passes for 1,151 yards and 18 touchdowns.
