Angleton alumnus Landris White has been on the rodeo scene for a couple years now and has already carved himself a spot in history.
White won the the 2020 Texas High School Rodeo Association State Championship in steer wrestling when he competed Friday and Saturday in Abilene.
“It felt pretty good,” White said. “Before going up there I had plans on what I wanted to win and it all kind of played out how I wanted it to go.”
The future Tarleton State Texan came out the gates strong on his first go in the championships, breaking his personal record of 3.84 seconds with a time of 3.79 seconds.
On the second and short go, White had a time of 5.8 and 4.09 respectively to amass a cumulative time of 13.68 seconds and gain a total of 51 points to capture the state championship.
White beat out Max Mathis from Ben Wheeler who had 39 points, Chris Dixon from Comanche with 36 points and Colin Fox from Manvel with 34 points.
White described the first and second go like the first and second rounds of the playoffs in football. The short go is considered the state championship, he said.
Being able to round up the steers during each go was the biggest goal he had.
“Catching them all,” he said. “There were some people that didn’t catch them and my plans were to catch them all and I had to make sure I was going to be fast doing it.”
He was nervous going through the championships, but once he got out the gates and focused on how he practiced leading up to the tournament, he just did what he’s practiced and everything felt normal, he said.
“I didn’t have to do a lot of thinking. I just had a lot of practice, like three days in a row,” White said.
With the state championship out of the way, White will set his sights on a national championship. Nationals is July 17 through 23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
White plans on getting back to practicing a lot and at this point, he’s not sure what kind of time he needs to accomplish his goal of becoming a national champion. He’ll work as hard as he can and whatever happens, happens, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.