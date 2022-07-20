LAKE JACKSON
Volleyball has been a part of Jennifer Halfeld’s life for more than a quarter of a century, but her journey through the sport began with overcoming adversity after trying out for her first team.
“My mom had brought watermelon in for everybody on the team, and I came around the corner running and crying because I had just gotten cut,” she said. “It was one of the worst feelings, so I will say that I am always empathetic toward people who don’t make teams.
“I have been there before, and I think it should be like a fire under your butt. I was told I was too short and not good at volleyball yet. So I found a club, and I was on the third team of a club in my hometown of Ventura. We were awful, I’m sure, but it was the best experience of my life, and I was so excited to be there.”
That experience improved her; by the time she was a high school freshman, she was on the varsity volleyball team. From there, she was named an MVP on several teams, earned all-conference honors in college, and held collegiate records at Whittier College.
It also motivated her to start Protege Volleyball Club in the early and mid-2010s, and Halfeld returns to start up another volleyball club, BC Rise.
“I think there’s a big need for there to be a competitive club in the Brazosport area that offers the same level of competitiveness and training that our local kids used to have to travel hours for up to Houston,” Halfeld said. “We are excited to offer a high-level club to this area.”
Restarting a volleyball club was something Halfeld had desired for years, she said, but the timing was never right between being a teacher and the COVID pandemic. However, she is back in a place that allows her to run a club and do it well, she said.
Halfeld got the ball rolling in the middle of June when she felt the itch to coach again.
Getting the word out about the club has been through word of mouth and Facebook, and the turnout is solid, she said. The club will open with five teams in November, and she is hoping to add to that.
“We still have girls who don’t know about us, and we have more girls trying out for us,” she said. “I plan to have six or seven teams by the time we start the season.”
The majority of girls joining are predominantly from Brazosport ISD. There are some players from Angleton, West Columbia and a player from Danbury, she said.
With the increasing number of girls joining, Halfeld has recruited seven coaches. Each has played competitively, including Lindsey Kutach and Jordan Robisheaux — two club coaches that played for Halfeld on Protege.
“They were very good,” Halfeld said. “We came in fifth two years in a row in the AAU nationals in Florida. So when I say they are good, they were really good.
“The fact that they have all grown up, gone to a university, come back and are living their own lives is cool and that they want to still be a part of my life is neat,” Halfeld said. “It is exciting, too, because I have handed down to them the same culture that we’re creating here, and they are excited to be able to give that to the girls here.”
Kutach played for Halfeld about 10 years ago, and Halfeld was one of the best coaches she has had, Kutach said.
“She knows her stuff, and how we performed every year with her is proof of that,” she said. “... I was excited to get this opportunity to be able to coach the sport I love and has given so much to me.”
Robisheaux felt honored that Halfeld asked her to help coach the club. The two Crossfit together and talk about volleyball often.
“I have known Jen for 10 years, and to keep that friendship with somebody — I started at 12 or 13 with Jen, and now I am 25 — so we have kept that friendship and that is what I want to be for my girls,” she said. “It is more than just volleyball; it is about building a relationship with young girls and teaching them life lessons.”
The clinics are geared toward getting girls ready for the upcoming school year; the first day of high school volleyball practice begins Aug. 1. Halfeld’s goal is to give girls specific techniques that USA Volleyball utilizes, she said.
The former player has coached at Pepperdine, UCLA and Long Beach State summer camps, and she plans to put those lessons to good use at the clinics.
“I have gathered all of these different ways of training, and the great thing about the training that I have now is that it’s been narrowed down to what works statistically and what works when you break down games and the different spots on the court,” Halfeld said. “And using that to back up why you’re doing certain things is, I think, super important, and I’m excited to give that to the girls we have coming in.”
Clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 for middle and high school skills; and from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 and 13 for fifth- to eighth-grade skills at Brazosport Christian School.
For more information, visit the BC Rise Volleyball Club Facebook page.
“The girls that want to play volleyball competitively have to drive up to Houston to play, and I hope to establish the same type of competitive club that we had with Protege,” Halfeld said, “where they knew they could come to us and they were going to get great training. It is something I have promised to each of my parents — I promise that your daughter will get better, and she will not be the same volleyball player she was when we started.”
Robisheaux agreed.
“It is great that this is starting up and gives more options for girls to play volleyball versus like Houston where they have so many volleyball club options to choose from,” she said. “Seeing that girls in Brazoria County have more options to go to, it means there is a spot for everybody.”
Halfeld, Kutach and Robisheaux see a lot of themselves in the girls who attended the first clinic Saturday, and they are looking forward to making a difference in the area in a sport that has given them so much.
Especially for Halfeld. After being cut from her first team, she has played volleyball for 32 years and has 25 years of coaching it under her belt.
The California native began coaching when she was 16 years old, and by the time she was 18 or 19, she had her own club teams that she was coaching for, she said, coaching as high as 18U teams. Halfeld turned a negative into a positive and has the drive to continue to pass that on to younger generations with this newest club.
“For somebody who got cut from their first team and making a life out of it, it’s pretty cool,” Halfeld said. “It has been a huge part of my life for years and years.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.