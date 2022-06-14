Reaching the USA Softball 10U Gold State Tournament at George Park in Richmond, the Angleton Ladycats prevailed in the state championship and will make a trip to nationals.
Playing the second game of the championship round June 5, the Ladycats defeated West Columbia, 4-3.
“We struggled at the plate in the first championship game against West Columbia, and they beat us 2-1,” Angleton coach Jo Rodriguez said. “It was already past 10 p.m. when that game ended, and the umpires and UIC for the tournament gave us an hour to decide the game because the park closed at midnight. So we gave it a shot, and whatever it is will be it.”
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth, the Ladycats started the frame with Kenzly Rodriguez walking and stole second base. Logan Rupley’s one-out groundout to the pitcher advanced Rodriguez to third base. Rodriguez tied the game when she scored on a passed ball with Skyylar Davenport at the plate. Davenport walked, and Karlie Dodge hit a line drive to the right-field gap to plate Davenport for the go-ahead run.
“Boy, that turned out to be a long day because we played our first game at 8 a.m. that Sunday morning and walked out of the park at 12:45 a.m.,” Jo Rodriguez said.
The final game started with West Columbia taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Kenzly Rodriguez smashed a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the second inning to tie the game.
“That was a legitimate home run because it went way past 200 feet easy,” Angleton assistant coach Monty Green said.
West Columbia retook the lead, 3-2, in the bottom of the fourth.
“We had been struggling a bit at the plate all weekend, but my daughter stepped up to the plate and hit that two-run homer with Layla Martinez at second base,” Jo Rodriguez said.
Angleton advances to the USA Softball Southwest National League Tournament on June 24-26 at the Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex in Wichita Falls.
The Ladycats 10U got to the state tournament by finishing second in the District 27 Tournament after being beaten by Freeport Impact, 4-3, 8-7, in the championship round.
The Ladycats started the 32-team state tournament with a 6-5 victory against West Columbia.
The Ladycats tied Freeport Impact in pool play and started bracket play by bouncing back against Freeport Impact with a 2-1 victory.
On that final day of the state tournament, the Ladycats beat Deer Park (7-1), Sweeny (10-0) and West Columbia (3-1).
West Columbia also made it to the championship round, beating Angleton, 6-0, until the Ladycats won the tournament’s final game.
“We were on top for a majority of the games in the tournament only because everyone played so well,” Jo Rodriguez said. “The defense just played real well, and through the entire weekend, they only had two errors, so the girls played lights out.”
Angleton came into the state tournament unseeded but left as a champion.
“The weekend before that state tournament, we played at an Alvin A ball tournament, and we saw a lot of good competitive teams and that kind of sparked the girls,” Jo Rodriguez said. “I think it just helped us a lot moving forward to state by seeing some of those advanced players.”
