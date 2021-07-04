Allen anglers.psd

Lake Jackson’s Trent and April Allen pose with a king mackerel that they brought into the Fishin Fiesta weigh-station on Saturday afternoon. It was April Allen who hooked it as she pushed her own husband out of third place on the leaderboard for an hour or so.

 JOEL LUNA/The Facts

FREEPORT — It was another adventurous fishing day at the 74th annual Fishin Fiesta on Saturday with the leaderboard making some changes here and there.

Weigh-master Micah Bohon continued to see his leaderboard taking on new items.

