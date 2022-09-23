DANBURY — Boling’s offense couldn’t be stopped, while Danbury couldn’t punch it in.
It was the theme in Friday night’s District 14-3A, D-II opener.
The Bulldogs scored on each of their seven offensive drives, while the Panthers scored on their second possession of the game and did not reach the end zone again despite ending a drive in Boling territory five times.
The result was a 46-6 home defeat to the recent Division II program at Humber Field.
Boling (1-0, 4-1) unofficially racked up 472 yards of offense while Danbury (0-1, 1-4) churned an unofficial 256 but lacked that key play to keep the drive alive and eventually end it in the end zone.
Friday’s loss marks the fourth straight game the Panthers did not score in double figures.
“We did get better,” Danbury coach Chance Barlow said. “We’ve been working on our passing, and it was there, but unfortunately, the run game wasn’t so much. We are starting to piece it together, we’re becoming disciplined, hardly any penalties and we cut down on our turnovers.
“We still lost the turnover battle, and we need to punch more in, but we were behind the 8-ball tonight when we couldn’t get any defensive stops.”
After not generating any yards on their opening drive, the Panthers responded following Boling’s opening drive touchdown. Danbury’s 75-yard march included quarterback Mason Ahart’s 27-yard run and a 15-yard pass to Hunter Vavrecka to get the team on the edge of the red zone.
Ahart weaved his way through for what looked to be a 22-yard touchdown run, but a block in the back penalty negated the play.
However, the senior found the end zone four plays later with a 5-yard run. The missed extra point tied the game at 6 with 3:26 left in the opening quarter.
After Nathan King put Boling up 12-6 with a 7-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, Ahart engineered the Panthers to the Bulldogs’ 36-yard line after Michael Goudy drew a defensive pass interference call with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. However, Ahart could not connect on three straight pass plays to force a turnover on downs with 11:00 to go in the second quarter.
Ryan O’Neal’s 34-yard run on third down highlighted the Bulldogs’ next scoring drive, culminating in Jackson Hodge scoring from 10 yards out. The two-point try was good to push Boling lead to 20-6 with 8:29 remaining in the half.
Ahart’s lone mistake led to another Boling score on the Panthers’ next possession. The Bulldogs scored four plays later following Ahart’s interception to make it 27-6.
The Panthers got down to Boling’s 40-yard line on their next drive with 15 seconds to go in the first half, but two straight incompletions on a pair of deep passes and a completion to Goudy ended the half.
Hodge scored his second touchdown of the night on a 16-yard run around the left edge for a 33-6 score on Boling’s opening possession of the second half.
Following the Panthers’ second turnover on downs, King scored to finish an eight-play, 62-yard drive to push Boling to 39-6 and activate a running clock.
Aside from their lone scoring drive in the first quarter, the Panthers’ final third-quarter possession was their best, but they still couldn’t cash in.
Beginning at their 32-yard line, Ahart hit Goudy to get things going for a 13-yard gain. After two run plays, Ahart found Vavrecka for 11 to get down to Boling’s 27-yard line.
“Hunter’s versatility is huge for us,” Barlow said. “He plays with his hand in the dirt as a tight end. He run blocks for us, and he can catch the ball. Goudy was good for us tonight. He stretched the defense, and we have Mason (Mitchell) and Austin Whitaker running routes for us, so we have weapons and are starting to piece it together.
“And I think Mason (Ahart) is getting more comfortable each week.”
The drive continued on an Ahart-to-Goudy connection for 3 yards and set up third and 7 for Trent Peltier, who took the handful to the left edge and got a block by Vavrecka to bust open a 14-yard run to get the ball down to the 10-yard line.
Runs by Waddy and Ahart got the ball down to the 4, but Waddy was stuffed on fourth down to force the team’s third turnover on downs.
“We take what the defense gives us,” Barlow said, “and Mason did a great job taking what the defense gave us. He was picking them apart, and he played well tonight. Other than one miscue, he threw the ball well, and he was being needy, not greedy.”
Jerrick Garcia ended the night with a 77-yard run down the left sideline for the score.
Danbury travels next week to Van Vleck.
