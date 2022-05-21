HALLETSVILLE — A come-from-behind victory propelled the Sweeny Lady Dog softball team into the Class 4A, Region IV final after their 7-5 Game 2 win Saturday against Tuloso-Midway at Halletsville City Park.
“It's very humbling,” an emotional Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “It feels amazing because I am super proud of these girls, and one can see the fight and how much they want it. They have been buying into everything we’ve been saying and in what we’ve been doing. One can tell this team is something special.”
With critical hits and big defensive plays, the Lady Dogs caught up with the Lady Cherokees in the sixth inning, holding them off the rest of the way.
Everything stayed in the park Saturday, unlike Friday night's big swings in Sweeny 7-4 win.
Sweeny (28-9) will meet Columbia in next week's Region IV championship.
“We knew that the other team was going to come back, and we knew that they were not going to go down without a fight,” Harris said. “So we told the girls that no matter what, if we went down, we have been proving ourselves and producing all year with any kind of situations. They didn’t let up, and it was all about responding and doing the little things right, and that’s what we did.”
Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Dogs roughed up starter Clarissa Valdez. It began with walks issued to Brianna Strother and Karli Glaze. Ma'rya Quarles reached on an error at short, which scored a win to close the gap to 4-2.
The Lady Cherokees (24-11) did not want any part of Alyssa Boozy, intentionally walking her to get to Corie Byrd. The senior, however, made them pay with a two-run single up the middle to tie the game. Valdez gave way to Yanira Valdez, who got out of a bases-loaded jam.
The Lady Cherokees regained the lead when Clarissa Valdez came through with a single up the middle to drive in Kamryn Salinas for the 5-4.
Sweeny’s bats continued to hum in the top of the sixth when Strother shot a grounder to the Lady Cherokee shortstop, who booted to give Strother and her speed enough time to get to first base. After an out, Glaze roped a game-tying double to right field.
Boozy grounded out to the pitcher, but on the same play, the first baseman threw the ball to second base, who was off the bag, and the shortstop mishandled the throw giving Quarles ample time to scoot on home with the go-ahead lead, 6-5.
Sweeny’s Cierra Turner had taken over for starter Berlynn McLaren in the third inning and had allowed just two runs after going down 4-0.
Turner started the inning with a groundout but gave up back-to-back singles from Jalyn Salazar and Demiree Stafford. TryNytie Clark showed up when she threw herself at the ball to make a spectacular catch on a drive by Rayven Ramos and picked off the runner at second for a double play.
“The shot caught me by surprise, but I just went after it and caught it, but I also knew there was a runner at second, so I just did what I’d been taught,” Clark said of the big defensive effort.
Sweeny increased the lead to 7-5 in the top of the seventh off a single from McLaren to center field to drive home Caydance Lobdell.
“I knew I just had to hit something because my previous at-bats, I just didn’t do anything, so I just knew that I needed to come through,” McLaren said. “It was a low pitch, and I just swung at it.”
She was 0-for-3 before she came through for the team.
“We were definitely on our toes, and it was another nerve-wracking game,” McLaren said. “I know we didn’t start the way we wanted after they put four runs on the board, and as much as I wanted to stay in and pitch. Our coach was making a good decision for the betterment of the team.”
Byrd came in at the bottom of the seventh to close it. After a line out to Boozy ignited the Lady Dogs, she retired the Lady Cherokees in order.
“It feels awesome, and I am going to be smiling the whole week,” Clark said. “This feels great because we are going to get to practice this week. We need to get to it.”
McLaren started, and like Byrd on Friday, she struggled with her control. She threw 48 pitches in the first two innings, including 29 in a four-run second inning.
Sweeny’s bats produced two hits in the first three innings, but it wasn’t until the fourth when they finally got things going.
Harris tried keeping her team up in between innings in the early going.
“I kept telling them that it wasn’t going to happen in one swing, and we didn’t have to go up there and try to do too much or do anything out of the ordinary,” Harris said. “We needed to have discipline at-bats and try to pass the bat to the next person. So what we wanted to see was getting runners on base, and when we do that, it puts a lot of pressure on their defense and pitcher.”
In that fourth, Quarles started it with a single up the middle. The sneaky third baseman caught Clarissa Valdez napping when she stole second base.
A single by Boozy followed, leaving runners on the corners as Byrd loaded them up off a fielder’s choice. Designated player Larissa Reynolds produced the only run off a groundout to trail 4-1.
“Their pitcher was throwing a lot of out, and we just talked about staying disciplined and eventually they were going to get a good pitch to hit,” Harris said. “They needed to keep their toes on the line and make sure they stayed inside the ball to drive it the opposite way.”
